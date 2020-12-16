Aguila, BevCanna, Nubeva at 52-Week Highs on News

Aguila American Gold Limited (V.AGL) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents on Wednesday. Aguila American announced the safe and successful completion of the Company's maiden drill program at the WUSA project in Oregon, USA. Four diamond core holes achieved planned target depths for a total of 649 metres. The drilling crew is now demobilizing from site.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc - (C.BEV) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents on Wednesday. BevCanna announced its intention today to further expand into the U.S. market, and is evaluating a list of potential strategic partnership and acquisition targets. BevCanna is actively targeting strategic partnerships and M&A opportunities within the American market, as well as the potential to expand further into the U.S. through internal growth projects. The Company is specifically seeking strong beverage brands, manufacturers and distributors that have a wide range of capabilities and established distribution networks.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (V.NBVA) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents on Wednesday. Nubeva announces its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended October 31, 2020. During the second quarter Nubeva reported revenue of $927,702 compared with revenue from the same quarter of last year of $38,511. Nubeva reported net income for the quarter of $294,125 compared with a net loss of $953,670 in the second quarter of last year, primarily due to the increase in revenue, as well as a 27% reduction in expenses.

BioSyent Inc. (V.RX) hit a new 52-week high of $8.01 on Wednesday. BioSyent Inc. announced that its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc., has commenced the first shipments of Combogesic ® to Canadian wholesalers. Combogesic ® is the first fixed-dose combination of acetaminophen and ibuprofen in a single tablet in Canada and is indicated for the short-term management of mild to moderate acute pain and the reduction of fever in adults.

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (V.PGM) hit a new 52-week high of $2.84 on Wednesday. Pure Gold announced a major milestone with first ore introduced to the mill at the Company’s high-grade PureGold Mine, in Red Lake, Ontario. With ore delivered and first gold production scheduled this month, commissioning activities will transition into full scale ramp up of the mining and milling operations over the coming quarter.

Story continues

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (V.AAG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.27 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Arbor Metals Corp. (V.ABR) hit a new 52-week high of $2.03 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Algoma Central Corporation (T.ALC) hit a new 52-week high of $15.95 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Altius Minerals Corporation (T.ALS) hit a new 52-week high of $12.57 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Arch Biopartners Inc. (V.ARCH) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (T.ATA) hit a new 52-week high of $23.07 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V.BEW) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (C.BIGG) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Black Iron Inc. (T.BKI) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (C.BTC) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

CCL Industries Inc. (T.CCL.B) hit a new 52-week high of $60.28 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Canadian General Investments Limited (T.CGI) hit a new 52-week high of $33.55 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (V.DMGI) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

District Metals Corp. (V.DMX) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

BRP Inc. (T.DOO) hit a new 52-week high of $85.36 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Giyani Metals Corp. (V.EMM) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Encore Energy Corp. (V.EU) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (T.FM) hit a new 52-week high of $20.84 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Foran Mining Corporation (V.FOM) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Global Atomic Corporation (T.GLO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

goeasy Ltd. (T.GSY) hit a new 52-week high of $96.98 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (V.HIVE) hit a new 52-week high of $2.20 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd (C.HS) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Read:

ThreeD Capital Inc (C.IDK) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Lassonde Industries Inc. (T.LAS.A) hit a new 52-week high of $171.50 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (T.LIF) hit a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

mdf commerce inc. (T.MDF) hit a new 52-week high of $13.14 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (T.ME) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (V.MTA) hit a new 52-week high of $15.12 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (T.NEO) hit a new 52-week high of $13.38 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Pollard Banknote Limited (T.PBL) hit a new 52-week high of $28.00 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (V.PKT) hit a new 52-week high of 72 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (V.QPT) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (T.RNW) hit a new 52-week high of $18.58 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Route1 Inc. (V.ROI) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (T.RSI) hit a new 52-week high of $5.71 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Sherritt International Corporation (T.S) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (V.STC) hit a new 52-week high of $3.66 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (T.STLC) hit a new 52-week high of $21.29 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (V.SYH) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (C.TRUL) hit a new 52-week high of $40.82 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

VersaBank (T.VB) hit a new 52-week high of $8.62 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Victory Metals Inc. (V.VMX) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents on Wednesday.

Versus Systems Inc (C.VS) hit a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Voyageur Digital Ltd. (C.VYGR) hit a new 52-week high of $2.96 on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Ztest Electronics Inc (C.ZTE) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents on Wednesday. No news stories available.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (T.ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high of $26.82 on Wednesday. No news stories available.



