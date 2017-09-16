Aguero helps Manchester City rout Watford 6-0

Manchester City kept up their fine scoring run Saturday by thrashing Watford 6-0 thanks to a hat trick from Sergio Aguero and goals from Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling.

City (4-1-0) threatened early and went close through David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne before the latter picked out Aguero, who headed beyond Heurelho Gomes in the 27th minute. Four minutes later it was two as Silva did well to find space and roll the ball to Aguero who tapped home against Watford (2-2-1).

Jesus made it three goals in the space of 10 minutes when he was slipped through by Aguero, albeit marginally offside, and drilled past Gomes for his 11th Premier League goal for City from 20 shots on target.

In the second half, the visitors extended their lead through Otamendi's powerful header despite Watford's improved attacking intent. Aguero's 127th Premier League goal made it five as he broke through the defence and slotted beyond Gomes. The scoring was rounded off by Sterling as he smashed home a spot kick.

City have scored 11 of their 16 league goals in the last two games.