'AGT's Simon Cowell amazed by 'astonishingly brilliant, creative' pole dancer: Watch here

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·8 min read

The final semifinals episode of "America's Got Talent" has arrived, with 11 more acts vying for two coveted finale spots.

A pole dancer who uses digital media to stunning effect in her act wowed judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum. A Target employee showed off her soaring vocals, and one dance group earned the highest compliment of the night, with their act called "the best moment I have seen in ‘AGT’ history" by a particularly enthusiastic judge.

That same judge said another act was "like a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch" — and not in a good way.

Here's everything that went down during Tuesday's two-hour live show.

'AGT': AI opera-makers Metaphysic vie for spot in finale: 'God only knows what you’re going to do next'

Kristen Cruz, a singer aiming to&nbsp;take her talent&nbsp;from TikTok to the &quot;AGT&quot; stage, opened the show with a rousing performance of &quot;Nothing Breaks Like a Heart&quot; by Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus.
Kristen Cruz, a singer aiming to take her talent from TikTok to the "AGT" stage, opened the show with a rousing performance of "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" by Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus.

Kristen Cruz delivers 'powerful' opener

Kristen Cruz, a singer aiming to take her talent from TikTok to the "AGT" stage, opened the show with a rousing performance of "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" by Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus.

The act earned rave reviews from Vergara, Klum and Mandel — but not Cowell.

“In my opinion, you chose the wrong song tonight," he said, adding he finds Cruz's voice more suited to country. "Your voice is amazing. I just don’t think you connected with the song tonight for some reason."

Way to start off on a positive note, Cowell.

The other judges, however, assured Cruz to pay him no mind.

“The word that comes to mind is ‘powerful,’ " Mandel said. "America only has two to choose. Hopefully you’re one of them."

'AGT' judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel get 'deepfake' treatment by AI act Metaphysic: Watch here

Rapping magician Mervant wowed the crowd with an act that combined his love of music with&nbsp;magic.
Rapping magician Mervant wowed the crowd with an act that combined his love of music with magic.

Mervant brings music to magic

Rapping magician Mervant wowed the crowd with an act that combined his love of music with magic.

“It’s new, and it definitely separates you from the others," Klum said. During his act, Mervant performed a freestyle rap while performing an epic magic trick.

Did he manage to cheer up Cowell?

“I really, really, really liked your first audition," Cowell said. "I can hear tonight how nervous you are. And you know what? It made me like you even more."

'AGT': Howie Mandel gives Golden Buzzer to 11-year-old discovered singing in studio audience

Japanese boy band Travis Japan performed&nbsp;stunning dance moves in shimmering silver ensembles.
Japanese boy band Travis Japan performed stunning dance moves in shimmering silver ensembles.

Howie Mandel calls Travis Japan a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

Japanese boy band Travis Japan performed stunning dance moves in shimmering silver ensembles. Their vocals, however, didn't shine as brightly as their wardrobe, according to the judges.

“I'm big boy band fan," said Mandel, who hit his X during the performance. "You’ve got to hit some of the notes when you’re singing those solos. ... It seemed like a parody. This looks like a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch.' "

Oof.

Klum agreed the vocals "do need a little more finessing, but we can get there."

"The vocals today were a little bit bad," Vergara added. "I don’t think tonight was your night."

To the audience's surprise, Cowell proved most forgiving.

"If you were to rewind this performance and turn the volume off, it would be great," he said. "Your nerves got you. It was actually the wrong song, full stop. However, I love you.”

Max Ostler, a young dancer from Australia who dreams of becoming&nbsp;a&nbsp;world-renowned choreographer, performed moving routine to Ed Sheeran's &quot;Castle on a Hill.&quot;
Max Ostler, a young dancer from Australia who dreams of becoming a world-renowned choreographer, performed moving routine to Ed Sheeran's "Castle on a Hill."

Max Ostler gives 'incredible' choreography to Ed Sheeran

Max Ostler, a young dancer from Australia who dreams of becoming a world-renowned choreographer, performed a moving routine to Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill."

"There’s something about you that makes people love you," Vergara said.

"It's his talent! That’s why people love him. And his guts," Cowell replied. "The song choice was immaculate. The choreography was incredible. ... For me, this was better than your first audition."

Mandel said Sheeran owed Ostler a collaboration.

“I think Ed Sheeran should give you a call, and you should do that live on stage with him," he said.

Jordan Conley, whom America&nbsp;voted into the semifinals&nbsp;after the judges passed him over,&nbsp;earned the judges' approval with his zany stand-up.
Jordan Conley, whom America voted into the semifinals after the judges passed him over, earned the judges' approval with his zany stand-up.

Jordan Conley makes crowd 'love' him

Jordan Conley, whom America voted into the semifinals after the judges passed him over, earned the judges' approval with his zany stand-up.

"You are just lovable," Manel said. "You’re likable and relatable, and that’s all you need. You have the energy, you have the spirit, and people just want to spend time with you."

Klum complimented Conley's physical comedy, while Vergara wished him "the best."

"You did brilliant tonight," Cowell said. "It means a lot to you, and I think our audience are gonna love you after this performance."

Kristy Sellars proved once again she's&nbsp;no ordinary pole dancer.
Kristy Sellars proved once again she's no ordinary pole dancer.

Kristy Sellars is only pole dancer you want 'the entire family to see'

Kristy Sellars proved once again she's no ordinary pole dancer.

Using stunning graphics on a massive LED wall behind her, the Australian performer delivered a dance routine that saw her explore a magical realm with Peter Pan-style aesthetics and whimsy.

"You act. You perform. Your imagination is amazing," Klum said. "I loved it.”

Vergara marveled at Sellars' precision.

“You have to be at the right time, at the right place, at the right moment to create your magic," she said. "This was even better than the audition."

Cowell called Sellars' act unlike any other on "AGT."

“This was unbelievable," he said. "One of the most astonishingly brilliant, creative acts we’ve seen on the live show. You might be the one who’s gonna surprise us all at the end of this year."

Mandel quipped: "Finally, a pole dancer I can bring the entire family to see!”

'AGT' judge Simon Cowell stunned by 'phenomenal' pole dance act: Watch here

As the last danger act left, Blade 2 Blade brought the thrills.
As the last danger act left, Blade 2 Blade brought the thrills.

Blade 2 Blade's act 'like watching a horror movie'

As the last danger act left, Blade 2 Blade brought the thrills.

The duo of brothers threw knives at a woman spinning on a wheel and donned blindfolds while throwing flaming knives at each other, narrowly missing.

For the last part of the act, the woman spun on a pole in between them as they hurled axes that narrowly missed her and each other, all while blindfolded.

They earned a standing ovation from all four judges.

“It’s like watching a horror movie," Cowell said. "You shouldn’t like it, but you do."

Urban Crew, a dance group&nbsp;from the Philippines, leapt through hoops and performed plenty of backflips.
Urban Crew, a dance group from the Philippines, leapt through hoops and performed plenty of backflips.

Urban Crew is Heidi Klum's 'favorite act of the night'

Urban Crew, a dance group from the Philippines, leapt through hoops and performed plenty of backflips.

In a rare moment of self-awareness, Cowell named one of the most puzzling aspects of "AGT": How are these judges remotely qualified to evaluate these acts? Is Mandel an authority on magic? Klum on acrobatics?

"I'm thinking halfway through, 'What do we actually know about this?' The answer is nothing really," Cowell admitted, adding that, for what it's worth, Urban Crew made him "feel amazing."

Mandel said Urban Crew delivered "the most exciting, entertaining act of the night," and Klum called it her "favorite act of the night so far."

"You went all out tonight. The energy, the danger," Vergara said, "It was perfect."

Aubrey Burchell, a Target employee with dreams of a singing career, showed off her impressive range with Kirby's &quot;Loved by You.&quot;
Aubrey Burchell, a Target employee with dreams of a singing career, showed off her impressive range with Kirby's "Loved by You."

Aubrey Burchell sings like 'perfection'

Aubrey Burchell, a Target employee with dreams of a singing career, showed off her impressive range with Kirby's "Loved by You."

Mandel praised her talent but lamented her song choice.

"I'm wondering if that choice in song was a little smallish and a little more cabaret for the people at home," he said "I love you. I might have chosen something even bigger."

Klum fired back that she "loved the song."

"Because you can show that amazing range that you have," she added.

Vergara called the performance "perfection."

"There was nothing nervous about you tonight," she said. "This sounded like you’d been doing this forever."

Cowell noted Burchell may not be a "perfect" singer — but that's why he likes her.

"I loved you from the minute we met," he said. "You’re really cool and really interesting. You’ve got great taste. ... I know what Howie is saying. ... You have to live by your own decision. Whether the song was known enough or not, I don’t think it matters, because you did brilliant."

Shu Takada, a yo-yo performer from Japan, showed how many lightning fast tricks&nbsp;can be done with the children's toy.
Shu Takada, a yo-yo performer from Japan, showed how many lightning fast tricks can be done with the children's toy.

Shu Takada gets 'two thumbs up' from Simon Cowell's 8-year-old son

Shu Takada, a yo-yo performer from Japan, showed how many lightning-fast tricks can be done with the children's toy.

Cowell said he saw his 8-year-old son Eric give "two thumbs up" from the audience. But did the act impress Cowell?

"You are a true world champion," he said. "You’ve given yourself a shot to be in the finals next week."

"You definitely made yo-yo cool," Vergara added. "You really know how to put on a show.”

Mandel also offered praise, telling Takada, “We have never seen yo-yo done to the level that you are doing it."

The Mayyas, a dance group consisting of 36 women from different parts of Lebanon, stunned the audience with a hypnotizing routine, performed in perfect synchronicity.
The Mayyas, a dance group consisting of 36 women from different parts of Lebanon, stunned the audience with a hypnotizing routine, performed in perfect synchronicity.

The Mayyas deliver 'best moment... seen in ‘AGT’ history'

Last but not least, Vergara's Golden Buzzer The Mayyas took the stage.

The dance group, consisting of 36 women from different parts of Lebanon, stunned the audience with a hypnotizing routine performed in perfect synchronicity.

"This not just gonna change your lives," Cowell said. 'This is a performance that changes the world."

Vergara, who leapt onto the stage after the performance, exclaimed: "I want to give them another Golden Buzzer!"

“I really think that you are Vegas ready," Klum said. "You don’t have to do anything else."

Mandel said The Mayyas delivered the most "singularly beautiful, most powerful" act.

"The best moment I have seen in ‘AGT’ history," he added.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT': Simon Cowell marvels at 'brilliant' pole dancer Kristy Sellars

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • With Documentary on Abbey Road Studios, Mary McCartney Digs Into the Family Legacy, but Also 90 Years of Recording Lore

    When Mary McCartney was approached by producer John Battsek (“Searching for Sugar Man,” “One Day in September”) to make a film about the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London, she didn’t immediately leap at the chance, the way almost any other photographer interested in making the leap into documentary filmmaking might have. It’s not difficult […]

  • Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Star in New Back-to-School Photos

    Prince Albert and Princess Charlene joined parents around in the world in sending their kids back to school

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • No. 1 seed Swiatek advances to 4th round | US Open updates

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament: No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round at the U.S. Open. Swiatek won the last five games of the second set and has a potential path to a U.S. Open championship that does not include any past tournament champions. With Serena Williams headed into retirement following her loss Friday, there’s not a single past champion still playing in the tournament. That could open the door for Swiatek — and

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.