When is 'AGT' on? How to watch episode 6 of 2023 auditions

After a week-long hiatus for the 4th of July, America's Got Talent Season 18 returns Tuesday, July 11 for its next episode.

Season 18 started on May 30 with celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara as well as host Terry Crews.

The next episode will air at 8 pm. ET and will feature more auditions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If you missed the last episode, it featured the Sharpe Family Singers, a family from New Jersey who performed and impressed with, a rendition of the song "How Far I'll Go" from the movie Moana.

'You really have magic powers': Simon Cowell regains voice on 'AGT' during magician's act

The episode also featured an audition from 10-year-old magician Ryland. He told the judges he has been performing magic since he was 5 years old.

Ryland impressed the judges by using numbers and letters to perform a predictive form of magic. He received four "yes" responses and advanced.

How to watch 'AGT': Next episode streaming info, date, time

The next episode of "AGT" will be broadcast live on NBC on Tuesday, June 13, at 8 p.m. ET and is available to watch on NBC.com.

It’s also available on Hulu and the following day on Peacock. Hulu starts at $7.99 per month with ads. Peacock starts at $4.99 per month, but with an ongoing sale, you get one year of access for $19.99.

'AGT' schedule 2023

Live shows, which include audience voting, will begin on Tuesday, August 22, with the results airing the following Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET.

The finale will air on September 26.

Contributing: Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT' 2023 auditions, schedule: Episode 6 date, time, how to watch