AGT: All-Stars Premiere Ends With Shocking Superfan Save — Watch

Ten of the most memorable acts in Talent history came together on Monday to kick off AGT: All-Stars, but only two would survive the series premiere — and probably not the two you expected.

Those ten international acts — acrobatic trio The Bello Sisters, young poet Aneeshwar Kunchala, singer/songwriter Caly Bevier, comedic mentalist Lioz, singer Jeanick Fournier, Light Balance Kids, beat-boxing group Berywam, aerialist Alan Silva, singer Jimmie Herrod and ventriloquist Terry Fator — were each given a second chance to impress the judges, as well as a committee of “superfans” for those two coveted slots.

Despite the look of absolute shock on Simon Cowell’s face, we can’t say we were surprised when Howie Mandel smashed the season’s first Golden Buzzer for Light Balance Kids. Not only did they deliver an exciting performance, but with several of their members unable to participate due to the Russo-Ukrainian War (in which one member’s father is currently fighting), it was a lovely show of support.

For us, the big surprise of Episode 1 came from the superfans. Read on to watch the auditions and see how the fans’ votes shook out, then weigh in with your picks from the premiere. Which acts should have made it through?

