'AGT' Star Drake Milligan Breaks His Silence After Heartbreaking Season 17 Finale

Drake Milligan may not have won season 17 of America's Got Talent, but he's got a whole legion of fans supporting him in the next phase of his career.

After being touted as the early winner throughout the latest NBC installment, viewers were left flabbergasted when host Terry Crews announced the country singer had placed third in the competition. Despite not earning the coveted title and $1 million prize, Drake didn't let the news get him down. In fact, shortly after the AGT 2022 finale, he quickly jumped on social media to thank his fans for their support. What's more, he reminded folks that there was still lots to celebrate, thanks to the release of his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth.

"Alright, we did it — third place, baby!" he said in an Instagram video posted on September 15. "Thank you to everybody who voted. This has been the journey of a lifetime. It changed my life and new record Dallas/Fort Worth is coming out tonight! Keep an eye out for it. Thank y'all so much."

Unsurprisingly, AGT fans were ecstatic to find out that they would still be hearing more music from the season 17 contestant. Many immediately took to his Instagram comments section to share their excitement about the album's release. Other took to the opportunity to congratulate Drake on his stellar run.

"Not winning IS Winning !!! No AGT contract. The world is your oyster. You are already won and I can’t wait to see you on tour!!!" one fan wrote.

"You're the winner in my book! You've made me love country again so thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one person wrote. "You should’ve won, but what a great jumping off point! You’ve got fans for life!" a different viewer noted. "You killed it! Such a great performer! Such a pleasure to watch you! 🔥👏🙌," another added.

Aside from the new album, Drake has a lot more in store this year. He is currently embarking on a cross-country tour through the end of October, performing hits like "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" from his 2021 self-titled EP.

Folks may know "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" well since it was the song Drake auditioned for AGT with. He quickly solified himself as a fan-favorite when he later performed “Kiss Goodbye All Night.” At the time, judge Simon Cowell dubbed his moment "the best performance of the night."

We can't wait to see what he next!

