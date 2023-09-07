'AGT': Simon Cowell says Mzansi Youth Choir and Putri Ariani deserve to be in finale

"America’s Got Talent" is entering its golden era.

Golden Buzzer acts Mzansi Youth Choir and Putri Ariani landed spots in the Season 18 finale after charming viewers with standout performances Tuesday.

Mzansi Youth Choir, which won the first-ever audience Golden Buzzer with its acapella cover of AGT contestant Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski's song "It's OK," returned to the "AGT" stage in full force with an uplifting rendition of "Everywhere" by Fleetwood Mac.

Judge Howie Mandel, who called the South African vocal ensemble "magnetic," celebrated the group's full-circle victory.

"What's amazing about this is they were so moved by something that happened on this stage with Nightbirde, and they were so moved that they came here and that movement continues," Mandel said. "With their culture and their beauty and their talent, you moved America."

Mzansi Youth Choir, which won the first-ever audience Golden Buzzer earlier this season, landed a spot in the Season 18 finale Wednesday.

Ariani, an Indonesian singer-songwriter who earned judge Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer with a pair of stellar vocal performances, blew the judges away with a powerhouse acoustic rendition of U2's "I Still Haven’t Found What I'm Looking For."

Although Cowell was disappointed with the elimination of aerialist ensemble Warrior Squad, which made the top 3 alongside Ariani and Mzansi Youth Choir, he said the strength of the Golden Buzzer acts’ performances speaks for itself.

"Both acts so deserve to be in the final," Cowell said. "I’m gutted for the group that came (in) third because they couldn't have done any more, however, that shows just how good these two who got through are."

Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act, Indonesian singer-songwriter Putri Ariani (left), was also voted through to the finale.

Who went home on 'AGT'?

Warrior Squad wasn't the only contestant eclipsed by this week's Golden Buzzer acts.

The other contestants whose "AGT" journeys came to an end include acts such as singer Summer Rios, dance group Phil Wright & Parent Jam, tap dancer Justin Jackson, sword-swallowing aerialist Herwan Legaillard, comedian Barry Brewer Jr. and magician Trigg Watson.

Violinist Philip Bowen and brass quartet MOS, who inched close to finale fame with their placement in this week’s top 5, were also sent home after failing to secure viewers' votes.

Who else is heading to the 'AGT' finale?

Mzansi Youth Choir and Ariani won't be alone in their quest for "AGT" glory in the season finale.

Last week, comedian Ahren Belisle and dance group Murmuration were also voted through to the next round of the competition.

Joining Mzansi Youth Choir and Ariani in the finale are dog owner duo Adrian Stoica and Hurricane and singer Lavender Darcangelo, who emerged victorious after the first week of live shows.

