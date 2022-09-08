AGT Semifinals End With 9 More Cuts — See Who Made It to Next Week's Finale

There you have it, folks. Wednesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent marked the end of the Season 17 semifinals, solidifying the acts heading into next week’s grand finale.

As always, Wednesday’s results episode revealed which of the 11 acts we saw perform on Tuesday — singer Aubrey Burchell, knife-throwing duo Blade 2 Blade, comedian Jordan Conley, singer Kristen Cruz, pole dancer Kristy Sellars, dancer Max Ostler, Lebanese dance group Mayyas, rapping magician Mervant Vera, yo-yo master Shu Takada, boy band Travis Japan and acrobatic dance group Urban Crew — would make it through to the finals.

More from TVLine

The lucky twosome will compete in against the eight acts returning from the previous live shows: saxophonist Avery Dixon, vocal trio Chapel Hart, rocker Drake Milligan, A.I. act Metaphysic, comedian Mike E. Winfield, magician Nicolas Ribs, singer Sara James and magician Yu Hojin.

In addition to making us sweat through another round of stressful results, Wednesday’s episode also featured a special performance from the cast of & Juliet, a new musical opening on Broadway in November.

Scroll down to see how this week’s 11 acts fared, including which two will be competing in next week’s two-night finale, then drop a comment with your reaction. Did your favorite act(s) make it through? And who will you be rooting for next week?

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.