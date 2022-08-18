'AGT' results: Golden Buzzer Maddie sent home in shocking upset, Heidi Klum derails magic act on live TV

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·3 min read

If you've ever had doubts that "America's Got Talent" really tapes its results shows live, look no further than Wednesday's episode.

In addition to a shocking elimination, as the 11 acts who performed Tuesday discovered which two would move on to the finale to compete against saxophonist Avery Dixon and country singer Drake Milligan, a former contestant returned for a magic act that didn't seem to go according to plan.

And judge Heidi Klum might be to blame.

Jon Dorenbos, a football player-turned-magician who was a finalist on "AGT" in 2016, returned for a magic demonstration, asking Klum and fellow judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel to each pick a random number out of a box. There was some kerfuffle as the judges each dug into the box for their numbers.

At the end of the act, Dorenbos revealed each number picked at random by the judges corresponded to a number hidden inside four lockers on stage. The numbers were eight, 17, 20 and 22, referencing August 17, 2022, the date of the episode.

Jon Dorenbos, a football player-turned-magician&nbsp;who was a finalist&nbsp;on &quot;AGT&quot; in 2016, returned for a magic demonstration that didn't seem to go according to plan.
Jon Dorenbos, a football player-turned-magician who was a finalist on "AGT" in 2016, returned for a magic demonstration that didn't seem to go according to plan.

Except for Klum, who was supposed to have the 20, revealed she actually had an 8 instead. (Cowell had the other 8.)

Uh oh.

Despite the apparent hiccup, Dorenbos kept his cool.

"I thought you were gonna pick 20, but that's OK," he said. "Sometimes in life, it's OK to be off by one, because guess what? Every time I take this stage I feel like a rock star."

Country trio Chapel Hart learned their fate after host Terry Crews delivered a dramatic pause before revealing the result.
Country trio Chapel Hart learned their fate after host Terry Crews delivered a dramatic pause before revealing the result.

Top 5 revealed

First up to learn their fates were singer Wyn Starks and aerialist couple Duo Rings. Ultimately, the high-flying couple won out.

Next up, Freckled Zelda and 12-year-old Madison Taylor Baez, AKA Maddie, stepped into the spotlights. Maddie made it through.

"I love you. I’m happy. You deserve this, but everybody was great last night," Mandel, who hit the Golden Buzzer for Maddie after her audition, told the young singer. "America got it right so far."

Next up, dance crew Fusion Japan and impressionist act The Brown Brothers faced off. In a shocking turn, Fusion Japan, did not make the Top 5 even though they earned rave upon rave reviews from the judges.

Then, it was a trio's turn: magician Yu Hojin and comedians Aiko Tanaka and Mr. Pants. The magician earned a spot in the Top 5.

'AGT': Golden Buzzers Chapel Hart, 12-year-old Maddie face off in 'most competitive episode'

Lastly, country trio Chapel Hart, who earned a collective Golden Buzzer from the judges and host Terry Crews, and The Pack Drumline, which Cowell said delivered one of the best acts of the night on Tuesday, learned which of them won the last spot in the Top 5.

It was Chapel Hart.

"In this moment, I am feeling really happy, and I’m feeling really unhappy. I’m not gonna lie," Cowell said of the results. "I will say, particular to the act that just left the stage, never give up on your dream, because that was an unbelievable performance last night. And to Chapel Hart, you deserve to be here."

'AGT' results: Country star Drake Milligan learns fate, Simon Cowell 'upset' at shocking vote

The crowd began chanting Maddie's name as she waited to find out if she made it into the finals.
The crowd began chanting Maddie's name as she waited to find out if she made it into the finals.

Which two made the finale?

The final three came down to Yu Hojin, Maddie and Chapel Hart.

"I am a little sad because I was a very big fan of Duo Rings, but I think the three of you deserve to be at this point of the competition right here," Vergara said.

But which two made the finale?

The first act to make the finale was Chapel Hart.

"Well deserved, girls," Klum said. "You sang your way into America’s heart."

Yu Hojin must have had one last&nbsp;trick up his sleeve, because he clinched a spot in the finals.
Yu Hojin must have had one last trick up his sleeve, because he clinched a spot in the finals.

With only Yu Hojin and Madde left, it all seemed certain that Maddie, having earned a Golden Buzzer, would clinch the final spot. The crowd even chanted her name as Crews gave a dramatic pause before revealing who made it.

But Yu Hojin must have had one last trick up his sleeve, because it was his name that Crews called out.

The quarterfinals continue, with another 11 acts taking the stage next week.

'AGT' judges break show's rules, hit unanimous Golden Buzzer for this ode to Dolly Parton

'AGT': Howie Mandel gives Golden Buzzer to 11-year-old discovered singing in studio audience

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT': Maddie, Chapel Hart learn fates in shocking live results show

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Awkward moment as 'AGT' magician flubs trick on live TV: 'Oh. We'll get back to you…'

    Jon Dorenbos's fans were supportive on Twitter, so hopefully they’ll still go see his Vegas show — which ostensibly was what this appearance was supposed to advertise.

  • 'AGT': Golden Buzzers Chapel Hart, 12-year-old Maddie face off in 'most competitive episode'

    "America's Got Talent" has got a serious dilemma: Too few spots in the finale for too many stellar acts.

  • Baby Capybara Siblings Learn New Tricks at Houston Zoo

    Capybara pups Bruno and Pepa were rewarded with treats after learning new tricks in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, August 4, according to the Houston Zoo.Four-month-old Bruno and Pepa, who were born at the zoo in April 2022, were named after characters in the movie “Encanto.”The zoo explained that while the young capybaras’ new skills are quite cute, they help the team care for the animals. The keepers were “teaching the younger animals crucial husbandry behaviors” to “ensure they are happy, healthy, and to determine if veterinary care is needed” according to the zoo.Video provided by Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo, which they said was taken on Thursday, shows a young capybara munching on some corn after following a zookeeper’s commands. The trained behaviors, such as “standing on their back legs for full body checks,” as seen in the video, allow the keepers to assess the capybaras’ medical needs. Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Still Together Despite Breakup Rumors

    All is well in the MGK-Fox universe.

  • See Shania Twain, 56, Stuns in a Bedazzled Bra and Psychedelic Mini Dress

    Singer Shania Twain stunned fans when she returned to her home country of Canada to close out the Boots & Hearts Music Festival in a youthful mini dress.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t