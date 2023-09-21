AGT Makes Final Live Eliminations Ahead of Season 18 Finale — See How Avantgardey and Others Fared
Following Wednesday’s live results show, the stage is officially set for next week’s two-night America’s Got Talent finale event.
More from TVLine
The Irrational Review: Jesse L. Martin Plays Mind Games in NBC's Stubbornly Mediocre Procedural
Quantum Leap Tackles L.A. Riots, Salem Witch Trials in Full Season 2 Trailer - WATCH
Kristen Welker Interviews Donald Trump in Meet the Press Debut - Watch
Prior to this episode, eight acts had already been sent through to the Season 18 finals: dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle, magician Anna DeGuzman, dance group Chibi Unity, singer Lavender Darcangelo, dance group Murmuration, the Mzansi Youth Choir, and singer/pianist Putri Ariani.
So, with only a few open slots remaining in the finale, who will be joining them? That’s what this week’s 11 hopefuls — the 82nd Airborne Chorus, Avantgardey, Eduardo Antonio Trevino, Eseniia Mikheeva, Gabriel Henrique, Grace Good, Lachuné, Mandy Muden, the Ramadhani Brothers, Sangsoon Kim and Trailer Flowers — returned to the AGT stage to find out.
And speaking of music, AGT also welcomed the season’s biggest guest yet — Reba McEntire, she with gentle hands and the heart of a fighter — for a special performance that left us even more excited for her debut as the newest Voice coach.
Read on for a full breakdown of Wednesday’s results, including which lucky acts have been sent through to next week’s finale. Once you’ve processed everything, drop a comment with your thoughts: Were the right acts eliminated? Which wild card would have gotten your save? And who do you predict will win it all next week?
ELIMINATED: Eduardo Antonio Trevino
ELIMINATED: Eseniia Mikheeva
ELIMINATED: Gabriel Henrique
ELIMINATED: Grace Good
ELIMINATED: Lachuné
ELIMINATED: Mandy Muden
ELIMINATED: Sangsoon Kim
ELIMINATED: Trailer Flowers
SAFE: 82nd Airborne Chorus
SAFE: Ramadhani Brothers
INSTANT SAVE: Avantgardey
Best of TVLine
Mrs. Maisel Flash-Forward List: All of Season 5's Futuristic Easter Eggs
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter