AGT Makes Final Live Eliminations Ahead of Season 18 Finale — See How Avantgardey and Others Fared

Following Wednesday’s live results show, the stage is officially set for next week’s two-night America’s Got Talent finale event.

More from TVLine

Prior to this episode, eight acts had already been sent through to the Season 18 finals: dog act Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle, magician Anna DeGuzman, dance group Chibi Unity, singer Lavender Darcangelo, dance group Murmuration, the Mzansi Youth Choir, and singer/pianist Putri Ariani.

So, with only a few open slots remaining in the finale, who will be joining them? That’s what this week’s 11 hopefuls — the 82nd Airborne Chorus, Avantgardey, Eduardo Antonio Trevino, Eseniia Mikheeva, Gabriel Henrique, Grace Good, Lachuné, Mandy Muden, the Ramadhani Brothers, Sangsoon Kim and Trailer Flowers — returned to the AGT stage to find out.

And speaking of music, AGT also welcomed the season’s biggest guest yet — Reba McEntire, she with gentle hands and the heart of a fighter — for a special performance that left us even more excited for her debut as the newest Voice coach.

Read on for a full breakdown of Wednesday’s results, including which lucky acts have been sent through to next week’s finale. Once you’ve processed everything, drop a comment with your thoughts: Were the right acts eliminated? Which wild card would have gotten your save? And who do you predict will win it all next week?

ELIMINATED: Eduardo Antonio Trevino

ELIMINATED: Eseniia Mikheeva

ELIMINATED: Gabriel Henrique

ELIMINATED: Grace Good

ELIMINATED: Lachuné

ELIMINATED: Mandy Muden

ELIMINATED: Sangsoon Kim

ELIMINATED: Trailer Flowers

SAFE: 82nd Airborne Chorus

SAFE: Ramadhani Brothers

INSTANT SAVE: Avantgardey

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.