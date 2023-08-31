'AGT': Howie Mandel, Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer acts face off in Top 2 finale showdown

Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy put its Golden Buzzer shine to good use on NBC's “America’s Got Talent.”

The children’s drumming troupe, which earned host Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer, won over the judges with its vivacious percussion routine.

"The energy was just unbelievable," judge Simon Cowell said Tuesday. "It was sort of brilliantly messy. I always think with a group, it needs a great idea and it needs talented people, and what I just saw there is everything."

It turns out the rhythmic ensemble found the right groove with the rest of America, too.

Drumming troupe Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy placed in this week’s top 5.

During Wednesday’s live results show, Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy went head-to-head with country singer Dani Kerr to learn their “AGT” fate. The drumming troupe came out on top: Crews announced the group secured viewers’ votes to place in this week’s Top 5.

“My Golden Buzzer,” Crews said upon revealing the result. Here’s what else went down on Wednesday’s episode.

Howie Mandel says viewers made ‘perfect choices’ with Top 5

“AGT” fans made judge Howie Mandel one happy camper with their verdict.

Mandel’s Golden Buzzer act, blindfolded dance troupe Murmuration, also placed in the Top 5 after wowing the judges and studio audience with its stunning arm choreography on Tuesday's episode.

"AGT" contestants Murmuration, from left, Erica Coffelt and Steel Panther appear onstage together.

The group’s success on the show pleased Mandel, who joked that viewers see him as a grouch. “I totally agree with America,” Mandel said. “According to the internet, America doesn’t always agree with me: They think I’m grumpy, and I’m not. Perfect choices.”

Along with Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy, joining Murmuration in the Top 5 were singer Alfie Andrew, comedian Ahren Belisle and child magician Ryland.

Who went home on 'AGT'?

Not everyone was able to strike gold with their live show performances.

Out of the 11 contestants at risk of elimination, six went home after failing to make the Top 5: singer Kerr, sword swallower Andrew Stanton, vocal group Sharpe Family Singers, dancer Erica Coffelt, acrobat ensemble Three G and rock band Steel Panther.

“This has been one of those nights where there’s been a lot of surprises,” Cowell said. “However, I do actually think America has absolutely got this right.”

Who made the Top 2 on 'AGT'?

The Top 2 became a Golden Buzzer showdown as Murmuration and Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy found themselves vying for a spot in the finale, alongside comedian Belisle, after contestants Andrew and Ryland failed to make the Top 3.

Belisle was the first contestant to place in this week’s Top 2. The mute comic, who uses the text-to-speech function on his phone to deliver his stand-up routine, earned kudos from Klum.

Comedian Ahren Belisle was the first contestant to place in this week’s top 2.

“I have so much respect for you. You showed us all that where there’s a will, there’s a way,” Klum said. “Congratulations to you, man.”

Dance troupe Murmuration, pictured, placed in the top 2 alongside Belisle.

Murmuration was able to wrap its arms around victory in the end, as the dance troupe placed in the Top 2 alongside Belisle.

“I’m not surprised,” Mandel said. “This is exactly what I love about ‘AGT.’ So many other shows have singers and dancers. What ‘AGT’ gives you is originality, perfection (and) a great message.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: