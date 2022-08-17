'AGT': Golden Buzzers Chapel Hart, 12-year-old Maddie face off in 'most competitive episode'

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·9 min read

"America's Got Talent" has got a dilemma: Too few spots in the finale for too many stellar acts.

With two Golden Buzzer acts Chapel Hart and Madison Taylor Baez performing, as well as a slew of other acts that included dance crews, impressionists and a magician, judge Howie Mandel called Tuesday's show "the most competitive episode I’ve ever seen."

Per usual, Mandel and his fellow judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum offered feedback — but it's ultimately up to America to decide which of the 11 acts will claim two more spots in the finale.

Here are the highlights.

The Pack Drumline brought the energy, banging out Masked Wolf's &quot;Astronaut In The Ocean.&quot;
The Pack Drumline brought the energy, banging out Masked Wolf's "Astronaut In The Ocean."

The Pack Drumline

First up, The Pack Drumline brought the energy, banging out Masked Wolf's "Astronaut In The Ocean"  expertly on the drums, while dancing seamless choreography. At one point, the group even donned blindfolds, simultaneously never missing a beat on the drums.

Mandel's feedback could barely be heard over the exhilarating cheers of the audience.

"That was amazing. The only negative is you’re here tonight, and tonight we’ve got two Golden Buzzers," he said.

'AGT' results: Country star Drake Milligan learns fate, Simon Cowell 'upset' at shocking vote

Vergara said that "this is the way to open a show like 'AGT.' "

"It’s people like you who really want to be here so congratulations," she added. "That was spectacular."

Cowell corrected her.

"Actually, Sofía, that’s not how you open a show. That’s how you win a show," he said. "For every second during that performance, I felt your energy, your passion, your determination, your preparation… That was, in my opinion, a masterclass."

The Brown Brothers gave musical impressions of Mickey Mouse Venom, Goofy, Elmo, Gollum, Donkey, Shelton and even Cowell while performing &quot;A Million Dreams&quot; from &quot;The Greatest Showman.&quot;
The Brown Brothers gave musical impressions of Mickey Mouse Venom, Goofy, Elmo, Gollum, Donkey, Shelton and even Cowell while performing "A Million Dreams" from "The Greatest Showman."

The Brown Brothers

The Brown Brothers gave musical impressions of Mickey Mouse Venom, Goofy, Elmo, Gollum, Donkey, Shelton and even Cowell while singing "A Million Dreams" from "The Greatest Showman."

At one point, through the use of screens, they had their impressions sing together in harmony.

"I thought this was clever. This was original," Vergara said. "This looked like a Vegas show to me."

'AGT' opera singer transforms into Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks and Celine Dion: Watch here

According to Cowell, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

"At the point you did me, everything got better," he said. "Up until that moment, I thought, 'This is terrible. I don’t know who these people are.' "

Mandel called the act a "finale night performance."

Comedian Mr. Pants sought to &quot;charm the pants off America.&quot;
Comedian Mr. Pants sought to "charm the pants off America."

Mr. Pants

Next up, comedian Mr. Pants from New York sought to "charm the pants off America."

Not long into his act, which, like his audition, consisted exclusively of pants puns, Cowell hit his X, eliciting boos from the crowd.

But then, Mr. Pants decided to get vulnerable.

"America, do you really wanna see who I am on the inside?" he asked. Then, he pulled down his pants costume revealing a boxer's costume underneath. Cowell covered his eyes.

'AGT' judge Simon Cowell will 'never forget' this school shooting survivor's audition: Watch

The pants act split the judges.

"Mr. Pants, I really like you, and I think that you really upped your game today," Vergara said. "You did a good job even though you got nervous at the end. I think America is going to love you and is going to vote for you."

Cowell, however, wasn't feeling it.

"I like you; however, I actually thought maybe if you came onto the live shows there would be other jokes about other things," he said. "He could have come out as a sock or something, something different. In my opinion, it started bad and actually got worse."

Mandel complimented the comedian's dad jokes, and Klum offered a pun of her own.

"Even though your pants were down, your act held up," she said.

Fusion Japan, an act consisting of two rival dance teams who came together to become one of the best dance groups in Japan, proved they came to compete.
Fusion Japan, an act consisting of two rival dance teams who came together to become one of the best dance groups in Japan, proved they came to compete.

Fusion Japan

Fusion Japan, an act consisting of two rival dance teams who came together to become one of the best dance groups in Japan, proved they came to compete. After the act, which saw plenty of breakdancing, including a member continuously spinning on his head, Cowell said he was "blown away" by the talent this year.

"The biggest compliment for us is when acts travel all over the world to compete on this show," he continued. "That was better than your audition performance."

Mandel said the group's origin story also offers a relevant message to the United States.

"I wish our country would take note of what you’re doing," he said. "When rival teams come together, everything is better."

'AGT' judge Simon Cowell stunned by 'phenomenal' pole dance act: Watch here

Klum said the act left her with "sensory overload."

"I love how you mesh your two dance styles together, and it works so well," she added.

Vergara said the two groups compliment each other well.

"The synchronicity of the girls and the breakdancing of the guys was the perfect combination," she said.

Freckled Zelda promised to &quot;bring the magic to 'AGT' &quot; like never before. And boy, did she deliver.
Freckled Zelda promised to "bring the magic to 'AGT' " like never before. And boy, did she deliver.

Freckled Zelda

Freckled Zelda promised to "bring the magic to 'AGT' " like never before.

And boy, did she deliver.

Singing Limahl's "Never Ending Story" in her classic fairy get-up, Freckled Zelda transported the audience to a magical woodland, with a gorgeous backdrop and production. The singer looked like a true fairy goddess in a floral gown and spent a portion of the song playing the ocarina, an instrument Cowell told her to ditch after her initial audition.

But Freckled Zelda didn't agree with the advice and even gave Cowell a strawberry-shaped ocarina of his own during her song.

"I am so confused," Mandel said, as Cowell tried out his new instrument on the other side of the judges' table. "And I can’t judge while someone is blowing an ocarina."

'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood

Klum said Freckled Zelda has "a beautiful voice."

"You transported me into your world," she added.

Vergara complimented the singer's "fantastic" look. But Cowell, as usual, was tough.

"If I’m being honest with you, I preferred your first audition," he said, adding that he couldn't really hear Freckled Zelda's singing. "Everything for me, it was overproduced... I didn’t feel tonight you had the opportunity of showing us what a great singer you are. You got lost in the production."

Gymnast act Duo Rings brought the romance in addition to the stunts. The pair are a couple in real-life, and their chemistry was definitely felt by the judges.
Gymnast act Duo Rings brought the romance in addition to the stunts. The pair are a couple in real-life, and their chemistry was definitely felt by the judges.

Duo Rings

Gymnast act Duo Rings brought the romance in addition to the stunts. The pair are a couple in real life, and their chemistry was definitely felt by the judges.

"I have never ever been this close to two hot people almost falling on me," said Klum. "It was sensual. It was hot. It was dangerous. It was everything."

Cowell said it was one of the best acts of the night thus far.

"We’ve seen two incredible acts so far, and that is act one and now, you," he said. "You are, with the first act, in my opinion, the best two acts of the night so far.”

Mandel called the act "a winning performance."

Wyn Starks sang a soaring rendition of Benson Boone's &quot;In the Stars&quot; in tribute to his late brother.
Wyn Starks sang a soaring rendition of Benson Boone's "In the Stars" in tribute to his late brother.

Wyn Starks

Wyn Starks sang a soaring rendition of Benson Boone's "In the Stars" in tribute to his late brother.

Cowell, clearly moved, stumbled over his words.

"To be able to give your brother this tribute as you just did I think was remarkable," he said.

Vergara added: "You’re so lovable and likable, and your voice is amazing, and your backstory is very moving."

Aiko Tanaka delivered a stand-up set with plenty of jokes about&nbsp;awkward situations, like receiving compliments and forgetting&nbsp;someone's name.
Aiko Tanaka delivered a stand-up set with plenty of jokes about awkward situations, like receiving compliments and forgetting someone's name.

Aiko Tanaka

Aiko Tanaka delivered a stand-up set with plenty of jokes about awkward situations, like receiving compliments and forgetting someone's name. At the end of her act, the comedian, who has been open on the show about the recent death of her mother, was holding back tears.

Mandel said her career is "blasting off," and Klum said she has a "great attitude."

Maddie delivered a lively performance of Whitney Houston's &quot;Higher Love&quot; that allowed her to show off her powerful belt.
Maddie delivered a lively performance of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" that allowed her to show off her powerful belt.

Madison Taylor Baez

Baez, 12, stunned "AGT" viewers and the judges, when she was discovered singing in the studio audience during a supposed commercial break. Her groundbreaking audition earned the Golden Buzzer from Mandel and made her the youngest contestant in this season's competition.

On Tuesday, Baez, also known as Maddie, delivered a lively performance of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" that allowed her to show off her powerful belt.

"After this performance, your control for your age, you brought yourself a higher love," Mandel said.

'AGT': Howie Mandel gives Golden Buzzer to 11-year-old discovered singing in studio audience

Cowell said that Baez's performance wasn't perfect, but it didn't matter. He also called out those who thought Baez's audition was staged.

"Everybody thought this was rigged, your Golden Buzzer," he said. "The truth is, I was outside. I always run away when people are singing in the break because they're terrible, and I heard your voice and thought, 'At least someone’s good.' So everything that happened was genuine."

He continued: "You’ve got steel in your eyes because you really want this... It went off key at times, but it didn’t matter. I thought that was a step up from your first audition."

Yu Hojin delivered a mesmerizing magic act that had Heidi Klum wondering if she was hypnotized.
Yu Hojin delivered a mesmerizing magic act that had Heidi Klum wondering if she was hypnotized.

Yu Hojin

Magician Yu Hojin delivered an act that had Klum wondering if she was hypnotized.

Before the audience's eyes, the illusionist seemed to transform a piece of paper into several objects, including a toy car, a Rubik’s cube, a crayon, a feather, a watch and flower petals. And that was only one of the magician's tricks.

"You have such a calm but elegant presence," Klum said. "Did you hypnotize us?”

Vergara said the contestant "made me believe in magic."

'AGT' judge Simon Cowell calls singer Aubrey Burchell an 'absolute genius': Watch here

But what did Cowell, who gave him a "no" after his initial audition, think?

"I think I helped you," the judge said, to groans from the crowd. "Me saying 'no' at the auditions, I think, has pushed you to be a better magician, and I’m very happy to say on live television I am officially an idiot."

Mandel described the act as "magic and beautiful."

"It was mesmerizing," he said. "If you don’t get to the finals, you certainly deserve your own room in Las Vegas."

Country trio Chapel Hart, who clinched a collective&nbsp;Golden Buzzer from all the judges&nbsp;plus host Terry Crews in their initial audition, delivered another smash performance, singing their original song &quot;The Girls Are Back In Town.&quot;
Country trio Chapel Hart, who clinched a collective Golden Buzzer from all the judges plus host Terry Crews in their initial audition, delivered another smash performance, singing their original song "The Girls Are Back In Town."

Chapel Hart

Country trio Chapel Hart, who clinched a collective Golden Buzzer from all the judges plus host Terry Crews in their initial audition, delivered another smash performance, singing their original song "The Girls Are Back In Town."

The group ended their act with a literal mic drop.

"Things are gonna go very well for Chapel Hart, because we loved you in your very, very first audition, and we love because you just lit up the room," Cowell told the singers, who held back tears of joy. "Your songs are brilliant. You are amazing performers, and I have a really, really, really good feeling about what’s gonna happen to you."

'AGT' judges break show's rules, hit unanimous Golden Buzzer for this ode to Dolly Parton

Klum let out an enthusiastic "yeehaw!"

"We can’t take our eyes from you, and this show was better than the audition," Vergara said.

Mandel added: "You deserve everything. Good luck!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT': Golden Buzzers Chapel Hart, Madison Baez have singing showdown

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 8 Costco Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

    Across the nation, the cost of food is on the rise; in fact, we haven't seen these kinds of markups since the late 1970s. Although inflation appears to be slowing down, it's not as though groceries...

  • Priscilla Presley Talks Elvis Presley's Legacy on Death Anniversary: 'A Big Responsibility'

    "Anything he wanted to do or wished to do as far as in life, I want to try to get that to happen," Priscilla Presley told the TODAY show on Tuesday

  • Whale surprises Argentine paddleboarders

    STORY: Paddleboarders Valentin Villalba and Diego Schulz told local media they were surrounded by 12 whales for around an hour.The men, who did not identify the species of the whales, said they never felt fear, but instead an immense feeling of joy.In the videos, one of them can be seen petting the whale. In another shot, the other paddleboarder is pushed off his board by one of the animals.

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Retired players who would thrive in today's NBA

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss retired basketball players who had their primes between 2000-10 that would be great fits in the modern style of the NBA. Listen to the full episode touching on takeaways from the Raptors at Rico Hines runs on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up