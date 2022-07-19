'AGT' Fans Are Swooning Over the IG Sofia Vergara’s Husband Dedicated to Her



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

America's Got Talent fans love hearing Sofía Vergara's commentary as one of the judges on the NBC competition show. While she sits next to fellow panelists Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, the Modern Family actress knows she has the support of her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, back at home. Unsurprisingly, he shows his love for Sofía tenfold on special days, including her birthday.

On July 10, the Magic Mike star posted a sweet collection of photos on Instagram to celebrate her 50th birthday. Sharing snippets of their lives from various events and dinners, Joe looked absolutely smitten with Sofía. He vocalized his feelings in a heartwarming caption written in his wife's native language.

"¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!" the former True Blood actor affectionately wrote ("Happy Birthday my love!" in English). "I love you so much."

AGT fans quickly caught wind of Joe's loving note and many joined in with their own heartwarming thoughts. "You guys are the picture of ❤️ Love," one fan wrote in the comments section. "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love the way [you] love her. Happy Birthday Sofía 🎂🌺❤️❤️❤️❤️," another reacted. "You two are the cutest!!!" a follower commented.

Ever since Sofía and Joe got together in 2014, he hasn't been afraid to let the world know how committed he is to their marriage. The two exchanged vows in November 2015. The One Tree Hill actor even opened up about how he knew the Griselda actress was the one he'd eventually marry.

"There’s nobody I’d rather spend time with. She was it for me," he told Cigar Aficionado about life with Sofia in March 2018. "People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.

Story continues

Joe continued: "It’s such an easy relationship — easy in all the right ways. Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I’d get this right."

Call us saps, but we're here for all these sweet moments. Who knows, maybe we'll see them eventually share the screen together on an episode of AGT.

You Might Also Like