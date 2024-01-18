‘AGT’ Fans Rush to Congratulate Simon Cowell as He Makes Surprise Family Announcement

AGT fans, it's time for Simon Cowell to introduce you to the newest member of his family!

The current America's Got Talent: Fantasy League star doesn't often give glimpses into private moments with fiancée Lauren Silverman, their son Eric and stepson Adam, but in a new Instagram post, he revealed the family recently adopted a dog named Pebbles. As Simon shared candid images of him being affection with the latest addition to his expanding brood, he couldn't help but proudly give folks a first look at his life with his new pups.

"Our family has had a new arrival," he captioned the sweet upload on January 11. "Her name is Pebbles."

Given that Simon is careful about what elements of his home life he decides to share with his followers online, seeing him reveal the brand-new furry family member had people rushing to the comments to share their congratulations.

"😍 Pebbles got the golden buzzer 🥳," one person wrote on Instagram. Congratulations @simoncowell! She’s adorable! 🥰 enjoy all wet nose puppy kisses ❤️🐶," another declared. "Congratulations — Pebbles hit the jackpot!" a different follower added.

While Simon was ecstatic to welcome Pebbles into his home, he wasn't the only one thrilled by it. In another post a day later on January 12, Eric, Adam and Pebbles also seem to be taken with one another.

"A couple more of us and Pebbles," he sweetly wrote on Instagram.

According to E!, the Cowell clan has four other dogs in the mix: terriers Squiddly, Diddly, Freddie and rescue mix Daisy.

As for Simon's love of animals, he's been open about supporting the welfare of dogs. He famously donated $32,600 to Humane Society International in 2018 to help save the animals living on a dog meat farm in South Korea, and he spoke out in 2020 about why being an animal activist is so important to him.

Story continues

"Dogs will give up their lives for you. They really would," he told Phillipa Tomson on ITV's Good Morning Britain in July 2020, per People. "They’ll look after your kids, they put their lives in front of your kids. I’ve seen it with my dogs, and my dogs are tiny. So what you do is so important, bless you."

Congrats, Simon, and we look forward to seeing more from Pebbles soon!

You Might Also Like