'AGT' fans angry that contestant Thomas Day was brought back after 'lying' about reason for dropping out

Last week on America’s Got Talent, observant viewers were confused when teen-heartthrob singer Thomas Day mysteriously dropped out of the quarterfinals, with the already-eliminated country duo Broken Roots taking his place at the last minute. Thomas had originally been scheduled to perform in week three, then was bumped to week four, before he left the show entirely — all without any official explanation from the AGT powers-that-be. Last week, shortly after his abrupt departure, Thomas told a fan on Cameo that his high school football schedule had conflicted with the show. But this week, when he surprisingly returned to the semifinals as a wild-card contestant, the 17-year-old revealed the true reason for his absence.

As Thomas explained Tuesday, he and his mom were already in Hollywood for the quarterfinals rehearsals when his mother tested positive for COVID-19. Thomas was terrified for his mom’s wellbeing, while she was more concerned that her illness would derail her son’s AGT dream. The Days were quarantined from each other in separate hotel rooms for the next two weeks while Thomas underwent regular coronavirus tests … and then he eventually tested positive as well.

“I was scared for my health. My mom and I were fortunate — we got through it,” Thomas said this week when he returned to AGT. “I've watched the show. I've seen all the people go through. And I mean, I know my dream is over. I'm just waiting for the flight to go back home — and out of nowhere, on the last day of quarantine, that's when I got the call when they told me I was being brought back on the show as a wild card. I feel so blessed and thankful.”

So, on Tuesday, Thomas warbled Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” — sort of an ironic choice, because his AGT dream might be over after all. On a night of strong power-vocalists like Shaquira McGrath and Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer pick Roberta Battaglia (not to mention the above-mentioned Broken Roots, who’ve become clear fan favorites), he struggled to stand out. “I'm so happy we had the chance for America to hear you again,” judge Heidi Klum said, before bluntly warning Thomas, “It's going to be tough. The competition is so tough tonight, especially with the singers.” But Sofia gushed about how “handsome” Thomas is and predicted that “the girls will go crazy” for him. Perhaps she is right, as Thomas does have a whopping 400,000 followers on TikTok — but let’s face it, the TikTok demographic isn’t exactly the core AGT voting audience.

While I sympathize with what Thomas endured and think it’s nice that he wasn’t totally robbed of his dream of competing on the live shows, I do question if bringing him back for the semifinals — after he’d already been fast-tracked straight to the quarterfinals in the first place — was the best use of one of this week’s two coveted wild-card spots. Many viewers on Twitter complained that it was downright unfair, especially when he hadn’t been honest about his real reason for withdrawing from the show. In fact, after Thomas’s Cameo video (in which he claimed that he “couldn't make it because of football” and insisted, “That's the truth. I wish there was something more to it”) surfaced on Reddit, some viewers even questioned which was his actual fib — what he said on Cameo last week, or what he said on this week’s episode.

Thomas Day wasn't "allowed" in the Quarter Finals because he CHOSE football over #AGT and then SOLD THE REASON WHY ON CAMEO



Link to the video of HIM SAYING THE REASON: https://t.co/lWdA20zcV9 — 👍 (@TheOneWhiteRose) September 9, 2020

@AGT which story about Thomas Day’s withdrawal are we supposed to believe? #footballorcovid — M S Fiss (@TwinFiss) September 9, 2020

Don't vote for Thomas Day! He's a liar and sold his reason for leaving #agt and then he gets to come back and avoid a whole week of voting??? https://t.co/VU24wDeAFT — 👍 (@TheOneWhiteRose) September 9, 2020

I am sorry, but why is Thomas Day back after literally WITHDRAWING from the competition? This is extremely unfair to those who actually deserve the wildcard spot. I am sorry Thomas, but you are not getting my vote this week. #AGT https://t.co/7x8FIedRy3 — amanda stone (@a3tuallyamanda) September 6, 2020

I already wasn’t voting for Thomas Day but lying about why he dropped out for sympathy makes me like him even less #agt — Deanna (@D__Urb) September 9, 2020