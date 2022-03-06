'AGT: Extreme': Simon Cowell is brutal judging trapeze act: 'Best thing was one of you fell'

Monday night's "America's Got Talent: Extreme" saw fearless and foolhardy acts — even a 90-year-old stunt grandmother coming out of retirement to plow through burning walls on a motorbike with her grandson.

The second episode in the "AGT" spin-off series also saw the full return of the famously mean Simon Cowell amid dangerous acts of daring. He'd say he was just being brutally honest.

But Cowell was "bored" and dismissive of The Flying Royals trapeze act. The group of eight from Orlando claims to be the only crisscrossing trapeze artists in the world, showcasing near mid-air misses and acrobatic leaps. But Cowell seemed to be barely stifling a yawn.

He did, however, like the part when one member fumbled during a mid-air maneuver and went earth-bound, landing safely into a net to the audience's relief.

"The best thing was one of you fell down, if I’m being honest," Cowell said after the group reassembled following their performance. Cowell said the tight-knit group in matching outfits were "interchangeable," adding that there was "not much personality."

"I’m trying to find things we’ve never seen before," Cowell said of the "AGT: Extreme" show's mission. "You’re going to hate me, but I’m going to kick this off with a 'no.' "

The Flying Royals received high marks from two judges, but Simon Cowell was "bored" on "AGT: Extreme."

The group was one judge's "no" vote away from being voted off the show after Cowell's dismissal. But the other judges stepped in. WWE star Nikki Bella raved saying "the athletic ability you all have, is amazing…even with one drop, it was a great show" while giving a "yes" vote. Stunt performer judge Travis Pastrana applauded the group for "taking risks" and also voted the them through.

The Flying Royals are not in the finals, but they are still alive. The vowed to impress all, even avowed trapeze-skeptic Cowell: "We do have more up our sleeve, you will not be disappointed."

The Flying Royals couldn't impress judge "Simon Cowell on "AGT: Extreme"

90-year-old stunt performer flies through flaming walls, burns for Simon Cowell

Even with his hard words, Cowell does have his devoted fans. This includes Lillian, a 90-year-old stunt performer who came out of retirement to perform a dirt bike stunt through flames with her 24-year-old grandson Hunter.

Before risking her life, Lillian asked for a hug from Cowell, one of the flirty acts between the two that caused host Terry Crews to call out the clear "love connection."

Lillian said she was pulled out of retirement to inspire others. "I want to prove to old people that they never get too old to do what they want to do," she said.

Terry Crews talks to Hunter and his 90-year-old grandmother Lilian.

With Hunter at the wheel and Lillian holding on in the back, the dirt bike flew through five burning walls before coming out the other side to be showered in extinguishers. But the flaming torch continued with Cowell, who called the act "amazing."

All three judges voted the act through to its next challenge.

He was not entertained: Judge Travis Pastrana demands a wipe-out

It was Pastrana demanding more wipe-outs during the Contraption Kings act which kicked off "AGT: Extreme." Pastrana had to recuse himself from the judging since he knows the Nitro Circus act, and is even the godparent to one of the member's children.

But that didn't stop Pastrana from criticizing the wildly entertaining act which featured the performers riding down 50-foot ramps and making acrobatic jumps — on a jetski watercraft, a Big Wheel, a rocking horse, a scooter and a mobile reclining chair.

The group celebrated the extremely successful ramp landings, saying, "Way to stay alive, guys." But Pastrana seemed upset that all the jumps somehow landed without a wipe-out. Were the pros extreme enough? Pastrana went back to the Nitro Circus-era instructions on pushing the envelope.

“Somebody has to crash in every show to show how dangerous it is," said Pastrana. "If you were to move onto the next rounds, definitely buy some new ramps."

Coming from the highly respected Pastrana, that had to hurt worse than any avoided crash.

Adding insult-to-non-injury, Pastrana then accidentally hit his buzzer as if voting to reject the group. Even Cowell was taken aback, giving rave reviews for the group, calling them "ridiculously fantastic" and "one of my favorite acts so far."

Jade Kindar Martin didn't need bike handles on the high wire.

Acrobat rides bike across flaming high wire

Cowell was fully covering his eyes during Jade Kindar-Martin's high wire performance act without a net. The 47-year-old acrobat first walked across a flaming wire 25-feet above the ground, even performing a dance move.

Then Kindar-Martin jumped on a bike without a handlebar and rode across the flaming wire, even pausing midway while keeping his balance.

"That was really nuts," said Cowell.

"Do you know how hard it is to stand stationary on a bicycle, let alone on a wire?" asked Pastrana, who praised Kindar-Martin for his lack of pre-hype. "It didn't need to be oversold."

Bella was wowed as well. "If you had made one wrong move, it was a show we wouldn’t want to see," she said.

