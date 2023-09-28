'AGT': Dog trainer Adrian Stoica and his furry friend Hurricane claim victory in Season 18 finale

Forget tears of joy. The winner of "America’s Got Talent" is wagging its tail.

Dog owner duo Adrian Stoica and Hurricane, which charmed viewers all season with its adorable physical comedy, was crowned the winner of the NBC talent competition during the Season 18 finale Wednesday night.

Stoica and his furry companion went head-to-head with magician Anna Deguzman before host Terry Crews revealed the pair had won a $1 million prize and a headline act in Las Vegas.

Going into the finale, Stoica and Hurricane gunned for "AGT" victory with a sweet date-night routine that saw Hurricane serve as wing-pooch while Stoica prepared for a faux romantic outing with judge Sofía Vergara.

Dog owner duo Adrian Stoica & Hurricane was crowned the winner of "AGT" during the Season 18 finale.

"It was like the dog was acting and performing," judge Simon Cowell said Tuesday. "We watched 'Beverly Hills Chihuahua' last night, and Hurricane is better than any of the dogs in that movie. So, she should be in a movie or a musical because she's a star."

Here's what else happened on Wednesday's finale.

Lavender Darcangelo sings her heart out with 'legendary' Diane Warren

Lavender Darcangelo's soaring voice has taken her to the upper echelons of pop balladry.

Darcangelo hit the stage with Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren for a stirring performance of Warren’s soul pop ballad "Only Love Can Hurt Like This," originally performed by English singer Paloma Faith. Warren accompanied Darcangelo on the piano.

"Keep singing like that, Lavender," Warren told the singer afterward. "That was an amazing performance."

Darcangelo, right, hit the stage with songwriter Diane Warren for a stirring performance of “Only Love Can Hurt Like This.”

The performance proved to be an emotional moment for judge Heidi Klum, who awarded her Golden Buzzer to Darcangelo earlier in the season.

"I'm losing my lashes because tears are coming out of my eyes," said Klum, referring to her makeup. "This was wonderful what you just did, and especially with the legendary Diane Warren."

Murmuration, Anna Deguzman get their groove on with Jason Derulo

Murmuration and Anna Deguzman don't need magic to make their showbiz dreams come true.

Story continues

The French dance troupe and magician performed alongside pop star Jason Derulo, who delivered a vibrant medley of his songs "Hands on Me" and "Take You Dancing" on the "AGT" stage.

Deguzman introduced Derulo's performance with her signature card magic, while Murmuration complemented Derulo's dance moves with their sharp arm choreography.

Dance troupe Murmuration performed alongside pop star Jason Derulo, center, who delivered a vibrant medley of his songs on the “AGT” stage.

The pairing of Murmuration with Derulo made perfect sense to judge Howie Mandel, who chose the dance group as his Golden Buzzer act.

"I think they’re superstars. I think Jason is a superstar," Mandel said. "They were invited to perform at the same level as this superstar. I’m excited."

Former 'AGT' judge Mel B to replace Sofía Vergara on spinoff 'AGT: Fantasy League'

Vergara is taking a raincheck on the next "AGT" adventure, but she has the perfect backup to spice things up.

Vergara will not be joining her fellow judges on the franchise's upcoming spinoff "AGT: Fantasy League." Taking her place is Spice Girls singer Mel B. (The singer-songwriter previously served as a judge on the reality talent competition series from 2013-2018.)

"I had other things to do," Vergara joked of her absence. "But I’m going to leave you in good hands. I found the perfect replacement."

On "AGT: Fantasy League," set to premiere in January 2024, the judges will each assemble their fantasy roster of fan-favorite acts from "AGT" and other "Got Talent" franchises from around the world. Judges will compete among themselves as they mentor and guide their contestants to victory.

"I’ve always wanted to beat Heidi and Mel, not physically, competitively," Mandel joked, to which Klum replied, "I’m going to win in any case. I’m super competitive."

Viewers can help the judges create their "Fantasy League" teams by nominating their favorite acts on the "AGT" app.

Leona Lewis calls Putri Ariani 'an absolute gift' after emotional duet

Putri Ariani is carrying the torch of the Cowell protégés that came before her.

Ariani, who won Cowell's Golden Buzzer at the start of the season, performed an emotional duet with Leona Lewis. Lewis won the British singing competition "The X Factor" in 2006 under Cowell’s mentorship.

Ariani, left, and Lewis combined their soulful voices for a tender rendition of Lewis’ “Run.”

Ariani and Lewis combined their soulful voices for a tender rendition of Lewis’ "Run."

"You’re just incredible, and you’re an absolute gift to the world," Lewis told Ariani afterward. "You inspire me with your voice, and I’m so honored that I get to sing with you."

Lewis also had a humorous piece of advice to share with Ariani on working with the British entertainment mogul.

"Don’t listen to anything Simon has to say," Lewis joked. "Just ignore him."

'AGT': Judge Simon Cowell says singer Putri Ariani deserves to win season

'America needs you': 82nd Airborne Division Chorus wins over judges, lands spot in 'AGT' finale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT' finale: Dog trainer Adrian Stoica, pet Hurricane win Season 18