'AGT': Did singer Sara James, Simon Cowell's 14-year-old Golden Buzzer, advance to finals?

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·2 min read

"America's Got Talent" is delivering another nail-biter live results show.

After Tuesday's live performances — which saw judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum spar over which acts rose to the occasion and which faltered — America ultimately had the final say, voting two of the 11 acts into the finals.

Vergara gave her take on why the judges were so split last night.

"We have different tastes," she said. "Howie's grumpy sometimes, and Simon is sometimes loco, so…"

So far, the acts who've made the finals are country bands Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart, as well as magician Yu Hojin and saxophonist Avery Dixon.

Before getting to the results Wednesday, host Terry Crews announced an upcoming twist: Soon, each judge will put forward a wild card from the eliminated acts, and America will vote one of these wild cards into the finale.

Here's who came out on top and who was sent packing.

Comedian Hayden Kristal, left, beat out hockey tricksters The Cline Twins for a spot in the Top 5.
Comedian Hayden Kristal beats The Cline Twins in shocking reveal

Per usual, Crews called each of the 11 acts in pairs and revealed which of the two made the Top 5 and which had been eliminated.

The first round came with a shocker: Hayden Kristal, a formidable comedian, beat out hockey tricksters The Cline Twins. Cowell had called the twins the "best act of the night" on Tuesday.

'AGT': Watch Sara James, Simon Cowell's 14-year-old Golden Buzzer, put twist on Elton John

Ventriloquist Celia Muñoz survived the first round of cuts over one-woman band Mia Morris, and singer Amanda Mammana moved on to the Top 5 from her trio, which also included girl group XOMG POP! and dance duo Funkanometry.

"I will tell you without mentioning names, I have been somewhat surprised," Mandel said of the results thus far. "America’s making choices."

French magician Nicolas Ribs beat out techno dance group MPLUSPLUS, and Sara James, Cowell's 14-year-old Golden Buzzer pick, snagged the last spot in the Top 5, sending home uncle-niece singing duo Jojo and Bri.

'AGT' results: Country star Drake Milligan learns fate, Simon Cowell 'upset' at shocking vote

Singer Sara James, Cowell's 14-year-old Golden Buzzer pick, snagged the last spot in the Top 5, sending home&nbsp;uncle-niece singing duo Jojo and Bri.
Singer Sara James, Simon Cowell's 14-year-old Golden Buzzer, learns fate

The three acts left vying for the two spots in the finale were Ribs, Muñoz and James.

The first to make the finale, to no one's surprise, was James.

"I would like to say, personally, congratulations to you, Sara, because you’re gonna make this final, in my opinion, a very special final," Cowell told the singer, who wowed the night before with her unique spin on Elton John's "Rocket Man."

Magician Nicolas Ribs will join singer Sara James in the finale.
The second act to make the finals was Ribs.

So far, there are two magicians and three singing acts in the finals. Who else will join them? Eleven more acts take the stage next Tuesday.

'AGT' results: Golden Buzzer Maddie sent home in shocking upset, Heidi Klum derails magic act on live TV

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'AGT': Did Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer Sara James advance to finals?

