AGT Crowns a Champion! Magician Dustin Tavella Wins Season 16

Dustin Tavella is the season 16 winner of America's Got Talent!

After weeks of competition, the magician, 35, was named the champion and took home the $1 million prize as well as a headlining show at Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The Virginia native, known for his storytelling abilities, continued to impress the judges and audiences throughout each round with his interactive performances. His audition touched the hearts of many when he spoke about his dedication to being a family man to their adopted sons Xander and Sylas.

He defeated fellow top 5 finalists including runner-up, aerialist Aidan Bryant, third-place finisher, comedian Josh Blue, singer Brooke Simpson and quick change artist Lea Kyle (judge Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer winner). The remaining finalists included Jimmie Herrod (judge Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer winner), singer Victory Brinker (all-cast Golden Buzzer winner), comedian Gina Brillon, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team (host Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer winner) and Northwell Health Nurse Choir (judge Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer winner).

During the results show, Herrod and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir sang "Defying Gravity" with special guest, Cinderella star Idina Menzel, who also made a second performance later in the final episode with her original song "Dream Girl."

Then, Bryant performed aerials and the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team showcased their martial arts alongside gymnasts Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner, both of whom won silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

In another memorable performance, Simpson was joined by guest star Bishop Briggs to sing Briggs' hit "White Flag," which Simpson chose for her finals song the night before.

Next, comic Brillon held a set with George Lopez, whom she calls "the reason why I started standup comedy," and even cut his hair on stage.

Magician Tavella teamed up with AGT's season 9 winner Mat Franco and Modern Family alum Rico Rodriguez, who had a surprise reunion with Vergara, for a one-of-a-kind show involving teddy bears.

In pre-taped videos, Kyle helped Klum pick a finale dress with her quick change skills while comic Blue got advice from Mandel as well as AGT alums Taylor Williamson, Kenichi Ebina, Preacher Lawson, Tom Cotter and Piff the Magic Dragon.

Lastly, Brinker performed Andrea Bocelli's "The Prayer" with Pentatonix.

Explaining his excitement about returning to judge a variety of acts after being out last season due to a back injury, judge and executive producer Simon Cowell told PEOPLE that he's continually in awe of the "incredible stories" about pushing through adversity.

"I was expecting a lot of people to be very down for obvious reasons. But it was the opposite," Cowell said, referencing the ongoing COVID pandemic. "It was like, 'No, we've come through the pandemic and this is really given us something to look forward to.' As always, on these shows, you've had these incredible stories."