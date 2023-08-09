'AGT' Auditions End with 1 Final Golden Buzzer Awarded to an Act Who Hopes to 'Brighten the World' (Exclusive)

Tuesday's episode of the NBC hit saw the judges and host Terry Crews give out this season's Group Golden Buzzer to Japanese dance group Chibi Unity

Trae Patton/NBC Chibi Unity with the judges and Terry Crews on 'AGT'

Auditions have finally come to a close on America's Got Talent, and they sure went out with a bang!

Tuesday's episode of the NBC hit saw all four judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel — and host Terry Crews hit their Group Golden Buzzer for Japanese dance group, Chibi Unity.

"We all loved you so much that we, collectively, would like to give you something special," Simon said before the group hit the buzzer. "You are gonna make this season very, very special!"

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Chibi Unity’s manager Rena Goto said the group was completely blown away by the exciting moment.

"To be honest, we were very surprised," Goto wrote via email. "It's not that we didn't have confidence in our dancing, but this is such an achievement to have been able to experience such a prestigious occasion as the Golden Buzzer on the stage that we've always admired."

"We put all of our effort into our dance and were just so grateful for the outcome," Goto added.

Trae Patton/NBC Chibi Unity winning the Group Golden Buzzer

Prior to their performance, the group revealed they had been inspired to audition for the show after seeing The Mayyas, Sofía's season 17 Golden Buzzer who later won the whole season.

"They loved their country and proved their worth and power as women," Goto explained to PEOPLE. "A lot of hard work, courage, and indomitable awareness are worthy of respect. They gave courage and hope to many women around the world."

Goto continued, "We are also a dance company from the countryside of Japan. We want to achieve an unbelievable feat of becoming the best in the world! And we want to prove to others in Japan and beyond that they have the power to grow; the beauty of striving to make dreams come true without giving up, proves that dreams are meant to come true."

Trae Patton/NBC Chibi Unity on 'AGT'

After Chibi Unity performed their mesmerizing and perfectly in-sync dance routine, the judges couldn't help but rave about their performance.

"The dance category, this year on season 18 is off the charts but you took it to another level," Howie said. "The emotion that comes out of your dancing is inspirational ... I love the speed and dexterity. I would love to see a show, an hour of you in Las Vegas."

Heidi said she loved it "because it was unexpected."

"It was very dynamic and super good," she added.

Meanwhile, Sofía admitted she "was getting goosebumps and my heart was beating." She then added, "It was the best dancing I've ever seen in my life! I would say it was the perfect AGT audition."

Trae Patton/NBC Chibi Unity on 'AGT'

Before hitting the buzzer, Simon chimed in, "It was so powerful, so original, so incredible. Amazing. I think right now we're all thinking the same thing." He then invited Terry to come down to the judges' panel, where they hit the buzzer together.

"We dance with the hope that our performances will brighten the world and the future," Goto wrote to PEOPLE. "I think that the fact that the dance was loved by the judges has great validation for our group and for our future."

Trae Patton/NBC Chibi Unity on 'AGT'

With the Golden Buzzer under their belt, Chibi Unity is now preparing for the live shows, perfecting a routine with daily rehearsals. While their hope is to win the entire competition, they also hope to bring more joy into the world through dance.

"We would like to create a base in the United States and create entertainment that makes the world a better place and is useful to society," Goto shared. "There are also many problems in the world. We want to create new joy by innovating with many companies, individuals, and technology so that entertainment can be the power to solve such problems! For example, medicine through dance, tourism through dance, education through dance, aging through dance, etc."

"Chibi Unity is not just a dance company, We love the earth, all of humanity, friends, and family," Goto added. "Our theme is 'Love and Gratitude. Dance for it!'"

Trae Patton/NBC Chibi Unity on 'AGT'

Chibi Unity is the last act to earn a Golden Buzzer this season.

Previously, Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique earned Sofía's Golden Buzzer, blind singer Lavender Darcangelo earned Heidi's Golden Buzzer, dance group Murmuration earned Howie's Golden Buzzer, blind singer Putri Ariani earned Simon's Golden Buzzer, Atlanta Drum Academy earned Terry's Golden Buzzer and the South African Mzansi Youth Choir earned the show's first-ever Audience Golden Buzzer after performing a touching tribute to late AGT season 16 singer Nightbirde.

Now that the auditions are officially wrapped, the live shows will kick off next week.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.



