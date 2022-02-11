Agropur crowns the winners of its Milk Quality and Animal Welfare awards

LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Ferme Morine of Coaticook has been named Agropur's Milk Quality national champion, while Ferme Karona of Plessisville has won the Animal Welfare award. Agropur unveiled the winners at the Club of Excellence award ceremony.

Ferme Morine has earned the distinction for a second straight year, with the best combined results on its milk quality tests and dairy farm inspection. Owned by Réjean Morin and Véronique Lévesque, the farm has a herd of 35 Holstein milking cows and has been passed down through the family for three generations now. "It's a wonderful acknowledgment that tells us we're doing a good job, our methods are sound and we have strong herd management," exclaimed Véronique Lévesque.

For its part, Ferme Karona received the Animal Welfare Award for the exemplary care it takes of its cows. After a devastating fire in 2018, the Caron family built new farm buildings that reflect its animal welfare values. The barn is equipped with sand bedding in its stalls to provide optimal comfort for the cows. The building design also ensures the best possible air quality and light. The farm is owned by Pierre Caron and his son Pierre-Olivier, who is the sixth generation of Carons to work on the farm.

"Being included among our national champions requires exceptional know-how and commitment," said Agropur President Roger Massicotte. "I congratulate our winners for raising the bar higher every year. We are extremely proud of them and will continue to support them in delivering the best possible product to our customers and consumers."

Chosen from Agropur's members in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, the new champions are inducted into Agropur's Club of Excellence. Since its creation in 1988, the Club of Excellence has welcomed over 2,000 winners into its ranks. All Agropur members are eligible to enter the competition and a rigorous selection process is used to determine the winners.

View the video presentation of Ferme Morine.

Club of Excellence

National Champion – Milk Quality Award Ferme Morine, Coaticook, QC

National Champion– Animal Welfare Award Ferme Karona Inc., Plessisville, QC

Regional Milk Quality Champions A & J Bent Farms Ltd., Lawrencetown, NS Braefield Farm, Penobsquis, NB Ferme Alaben inc., Saint-Elphège, QC Ferme Brown Heaven SENC, Verchères, QC Ferme Charles Charette & Fils, Saint-Léon-le-Grand, QC Ferme de La Plaine, Sainte-Françoise-de-Lotbinière, QC Ferme Drapeau & Fils, Sainte-Praxède, QC Ferme Duvallon inc., Chesterville, QC Ferme E. Fankhauser inc., Saint-Sébastien, QC Ferme G.M. Lebel inc., Sainte-Justine, QC Ferme Karibel inc., Saint-Paul, QC Ferme M.P. Morissette inc., Cacouna, QC Ferme Pierlie SENC, Saint-Adelphe-de-Champlain, QC Ferme Ti-Dré inc., Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton, QC Macdonald College, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, QC Teebrook Farm, Melbourne, QC

Animal Welfare Finalists Ferme Carpentier et Fils inc., Béarn, QC Ferme Jean-Louis Tremblay inc., Métabetchouan-Lac-à-la-Croix, QC

