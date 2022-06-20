Agrochemicals will Account for 40% of the Isoprenol Market: Fact.MR Research

Manufacturers of Isoprenol Are Likely To Benefit from Attractive Development Opportunities As A Result Of Improvements in the Agrochemical and Pharmaceutical Industries

United States, Rockville MD, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR forecasts that global sales of isoprenol will surpass US$ 375 million by 2022-2032, with a CAGR of 6.5%. Isoprenol is seeing growing use in agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other critical application industries. As the flavor and fragrance industry gains traction in terms of application, isoprenol manufacturers are projected to discover new prospects in the future years.

Historically, global isoprenol sales increased at a CAGR of 4% between 2015 and 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on a variety of sectors throughout the world. With industrial activities down to 40-60% of their original capacity, chemical output became considerably curtailed, particularly in the first half. However, this was later countered by the acceleration of vaccination campaigns and the flattening of infection curves.

Isoprenol is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, demand for isoprenol is increasing in countries such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific due to the presence of end user industries. Furthermore, advancements in manufacturing and the increased usage of isoprenol in numerous industries are projected to help the business gain traction.

Prominent Isoprenol Industry Growth Drivers

High Demand for Agrochemicals to Support the Growth of the Isoprenol Industry

Isoprenol is widely utilized in the agrochemical industry in a variety of applications. The manufacture of crop protection chemicals, insecticides and pesticides all rely significantly on isoprenol. Manufacturers of isoprenol are projected to benefit from increased demand from this industry in the future years.

According to a SelectUSA study titled "Agribusiness Spotlight," U.S. agribusiness is a key contributor to the worldwide isoprenol sector, contributing over US$ 159 billion in sales to the U.S. economy in 2018. According to the research, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the United States agricultural industry was more than US$ 14 Billion in 2018. As a result, these numbers provide a glimpse of the expanding potential for isoprenol providers worldwide.

Flavors and Perfumes to Provide Profitable Opportunities in the Isoprenol Market

The worldwide isoprenol market has been segmented by application into agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, flavor & fragrance, polymers, and others. During the forecast period, the flavor and fragrance sector is expected to dominate the worldwide isoprenol market. In 2019, the taste and fragrance category accounted for a sizable portion of the worldwide isoprenol market.

The segment is expected to grow considerably in terms of volume throughout the projected period. By 2032, the category is expected to account for more than 30% of the worldwide isoprenol market. Agrochemicals are chemical compounds used in agricultural farmlands to replenish nutritional deficiencies in fields or crops. They also help crops develop by destroying hazardous insects.

  • Isoprenol by Application :

    • Isoprenol for Agrochemicals

    • Isoprenol for Pharmaceuticals

    • Isoprenol for Flavors & Fragrances

    • Isoprenol for Polymers

    • Others

  • Isoprenol by Region :

    • North America Isoprenol Market

    • Latin America Isoprenol Market

    • Europe Isoprenol Market

    • East Asia Isoprenol Market

    • South Asia Isoprenol Market

    • Oceania Isoprenol Market

    • Middle East & Africa Isoprenol Market

Competitive Landscape

The key participants in the isoprenol market are BASF SE, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Amyris, Inc., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., and Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Sure Chemical Co. Ltd., among others. Prominent isoprenol and related product producers are pursuing a variety of growth strategies. These often entail the introduction of new product lines, the formation of alliances, and the modification of existing product prices. The following are some noteworthy developments:

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd. stated in June 2021 that it would raise the pricing of its isoprene chemical derivative products, which would take effect on July 1. The rise is in the range of 10-30%, and it applies to all items for both domestic and international shipping. This action was taken in order to restore the company's profitability.

  • Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., a leading isoprenol producer, received ISO9001: 2005 quality management accreditation in April 2019. This demonstrates that its corporate administration has become more standardized.

Key players in the Isoprenol Market

  • BASF SE

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd.

  • Amyris, Inc.

  • Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

  • Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Sure Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Isoprenol Market Study

  • Agrochemicals are predicted to have the biggest sales share by application, accounting for 40% of the market.

  • During the assessment period, North America is estimated to account for 40% of the isoprenol market.

  • Europe is estimated to occupy over 35% of the market throughout the projection period.

  • Throughout the projected period, China is estimated to account for approximately 30% of the isoprenol market.

  • From 2022 to 2032, the global market for isoprenol is expected to grow 1.8x.

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El