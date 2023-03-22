Agritecture Announces Agritecture Designer Platform

Agritecture Designer
·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Agritecture, an advisory services and tech firm, announced the debut of Agritecture Designer, a premier digital platform for controlled-environment agriculture. This new service was made possible by a recent investment round headed by industry technology pioneer Priva, with participation from veteran tech investor Esther Dyson and a number of angel investors.

Henry Gordon-Smith started Agritecture in 2011 as a blog to highlight the vital work being done to adapt our agricultural processes to climate change. Since 2016, the firm has provided consulting services to aid in the development, formation, and shaping of this expanding sector.

Agritecture Designer is a digital planning platform for aspiring farmers that combines current, actionable data for the global market. It offers a unique combination of materials to assist farmers in understanding the economics of operating a controlled-environment farm, such as local logistics, local demand, and local competitiveness.

The platform also hopes to consider ESG elements as AD offers additional capabilities that assist farmers in comprehending the variations in water consumption, carbon footprint, and waste relevant to novel farming systems.

"In many respects, a food-producing city is a livable city," stated Meiny Prins, CEO and Co-Owner of Priva. "It will promote entrepreneurship and social solidarity while fostering a green and healthy environment. The combination of climate change and the way the majority of our food is produced could change. Thus, we must accelerate professional and scalable local food production. Entrepreneurs and professional cultivators who employ proven technologies are crucial. Hence, Priva supports the mission of Agritecture and thinks that with our relationship, we can work together toward this fulfilling viewpoint for a higher quality of life, while simultaneously resolving several environmental issues!"

The release of Agritecture Designer coincides with a period of widespread pessimism in the farming industry as a result of recent closures and mass layoffs. The objective of Agritecture Designer is to assist farmers, architects, and entrepreneurs with their business planning while also offering educational tools to further enlighten the sector.

Agritecture Design is a digital platform set to revolutionize the urban farming environments and industry. The company is excited to be backed by investors who believe in its mission of solving issues that the changing farming industry is facing. To learn more, email Henry Gordon-Smith at henry@agritecture.com, visit the company websites at https://design.agritecture.com/ and www.agritecture.com

Follow the Agritecture Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Youtube @agritecture

SOURCE: Agritecture Designer




View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745041/Agritecture-Announces-Agritecture-Designer-Platform

