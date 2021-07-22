AgriFORCE Growing Systems Promotes Troy McClellan to President of AgriFORCE Solutions

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high-value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, today announced that it has promoted Troy McClellan to President of the AgriFORCE Solutions division.



In his new role, Mr. McClellan will be responsible for leading the commercial development strategy, with a focus on leveraging AgriFORCE IP and solutions across multiple divisions, vertical markets, and regions. In addition, he will help oversee the Company’s Merger and Acqusition (M&A) strategy, with a focus on identifying companies and technologies that can be leveraged within the Company’s automated growing system and facility design, as well as additional business lines that leverage the Company’s core agricultural and technological expertise. He will work closely with the leadership team to drive growth in the Company’s emerging IP and solutions business, as well as spearhead the Company’s operations and research and development (R&D) efforts.

Mr. McClellan has successfully led the team in the design and development of AgriFORCE growing facilities, systems, operations, IP, and breakthrough technologies as the Company’s Vice President of Design and Construction. Prior to AgriFORCE, he held the role of Vice President of Design and Development at W!GU City (“When I Grow Up”), a learning-based community where kids, parents, educators, and brand partners come together. Prior to that, Mr. McClellan held senior design and project management positions at MGM, Macau, Wynn Design & Development and Universal Studios, Japan. Mr. McClellan is a registered professional architect and received his master’s degree in Architecture from Montana State University.

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, stated, “I am pleased to announce this promotion of Troy, which recognizes his tremendous contributions in advancing the development of our automated growing system and facility design. He has established himself as an industry pioneer, transforming modern agriculture through new technological approaches to producing high-quality, pesticide-free crops that can be grown cost-effectively in virtually any climate. In this leadership role, Troy will be instrumental in continuing to evolve our IP internally and through acquisitions, as well as applying our precision growth method to other agricultural areas so that we can be a part of the solution in fixing the severe issues within the global food supply chain.”

Mr. McClellan noted, “I am honored to take on this new role at such an exciting time in the Company’s evolution. AgriFORCE’s proprietary IP addresses many of the key supply chain issues facing the agricultural industry, as our facilities can be constructed in virtually any environment and close to consumers, ensuring a sustainable food supply. Through a combination of lighting design, automated systems, fertigation and nutrients, as well as micropropagation and genetics, AgriFORCE has developed a sustainable solution for producing the highest quality and pesticide-free high-value crops, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals on a global level. Overall, I believe we have built a highly scalable business – positioning us to become a significant player in the agricultural industry.”

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is an agriculture-focused technology company that develops and acquires intellectual property systems that are intended to deliver innovative, reliable and financially robust solutions for high-value crops through its proprietary facility design and automation intellectual property to businesses and enterprises. The Company intends to operate in the plant-based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high-value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system that enable cultivators to effectively grow crops in a controlled environment. The Company calls its facility design and automated growing system the “AgriFORCE grow house.” The Company has designed its AgriFORCE grow house to produce in virtually any environmental condition and to optimize crop yields to as near their full genetic potential possible, while substantially eliminating the need for the use of pesticides and/or irradiation.

