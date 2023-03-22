Agriculture Software Market Is Expected To Reach USD 23 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 13.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The North American region is the largest market for agriculture software due to the high adoption rate of technology in the agriculture sector.

Farmington, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agriculture Software Market Was Valued At US$ 20.30 Billion In 2022, And Is Projected To Reach US$ 23 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR Of 13.4% From 2023 To 2030. The global agriculture software market is a fast-growing market with software solutions designed to improve farm management, crop monitoring, livestock management, and supply chain management.

The market is driven by a number of things, such as the growing global population, which is increasing the demand for agricultural products, the need to increase productivity and efficiency, and the growing trend of precision farming.

The global agriculture software market is very competitive and has a lot of different players all trying to get a piece of it. In the coming years, the market is likely to keep growing, thanks to improvements in technology, a rise in the use of precision farming, and a higher demand for agricultural products.

Segmentation Overview:

Agriculture Type Insights:

Precision farming is a type of farming software that uses GPS, remote sensing, and data analytics to increase crop yields and decrease waste. Precision farming is usually used in commercial farming on a large scale.

Livestock monitoring software is used to keep track of and manage the health, nutrition, and breeding of animals. Farmers who raise animals like cows, pigs, and chickens tend to use this part of agriculture software.

As the need for food production and sustainable farming practises grows around the world, the market for agriculture software is expected to grow in all areas. The agriculture software market is currently led by precision farming and livestock monitoring software. Aquaculture and smart greenhouse software have a lot of room to grow in the future.

Services Insights:

The service outlook segment is another important part of the global agriculture software market. This section talks about the different services that agriculture software companies offer to help farmers and others in the agriculture industry improve their operations and make more money.

Integration services are when agriculture software is combined with other technologies, like drones, sensors, and robotics, to give farmers real-time data and information about how their operations are going.

As part of the maintenance and support services, technical support and maintenance of agriculture software systems are done on an on-going basis. Farmers and other people with a stake in the agriculture industry can get consulting and training services to help them learn how to use agriculture software to improve their operations and make them more productive.

Regional Outlook:

Because of how quickly technology is being used in agriculture, North America is the largest market for agriculture software. With big players like John Deere, Trimble, and AGCO Corporation, the United States is the biggest contributor to the North American market.

Europe is the second-biggest market for agriculture software because more and more people are learning about precision farming and sustainable farming. The European market is mostly made up of countries like Germany, France, and the UK.

The market for agriculture software around the world is growing quickly. Different parts of the world are helping the market grow in different ways. North America and Europe are well-known markets for agriculture software, while Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are new markets.

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Growing demand for food: As the world's population keeps growing, so does the need for food. Agriculture software helps farmers increase crop yields, improve operations, and cut down on waste. This makes food production more efficient and productive.

Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are changing the agriculture industry by letting farmers make decisions about how to care for crops based on data. Farmers are getting more and more interested in agriculture software that uses these technologies.

Government initiatives and subsidies: Many governments around the world are trying to get farmers to use software for agriculture by giving them subsidies and other incentives. These projects are helping the agriculture software market grow by making it easier and less expensive for farmers to use new technologies.

Restraining Factors:

Limited access to technology: farmers in many developing countries don't have the technology and infrastructure they need to use agriculture software. This can make the market for these technologies smaller than it could be.

Data privacy and security concerns: Agriculture software usually collects and stores a lot of data, including sensitive information about crops, soil, and weather patterns. Concerns about data security and privacy could make people less likely to use these technologies.

Dependence on government policies and subsidies: While government policies and subsidies can drive the use of agriculture software, changes to these policies or the availability of subsidies could hurt the market.

Opportunity Factors:

Increasing demand for sustainable agriculture: As people become more aware of how food production affects the environment, there is a growing demand for farming methods that are good for the environment. Software for farming can help farmers reduce waste, improve their operations, and have less of an effect on the environment.

Development of mobile applications: Mobile apps for agriculture software could give farmers better access to data and insights, especially in areas with limited internet access.

Collaboration with other stakeholders: Collaboration between agriculture software companies, farmers, and other people involved in the agriculture industry could lead to the creation of new and innovative ways to improve farming operations and make more food.

Challenges Factors:

Limited infrastructure: In many developing countries, the lack of infrastructure, such as access to the internet and power, can make it harder for agriculture software to be used.

Data privacy and security concerns: Because agriculture software collects and stores sensitive information, there are worries about data privacy and security, especially in places with weak data protection laws.

Lack of standardization: The agriculture software market isn't standardised, which makes it hard for farmers to compare and choose between different products.

Limited access to education and training: Many farmers may not have the skills and knowledge they need to use agriculture software effectively. This could slow down adoption and reduce the benefits that could be gained.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Grownetics, Inc. (US), Auroras s.r.l. (Italy), Granular, Inc. (San Francisco), TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan), The Climate Corporation (US), Farmers Edge Inc (Canada), DICKEY-john. (US), Conservis (US), Ag Leader Technology. (US), Raven Industries, Inc. (US), Iteris, Inc. (US), Reed Business Information Ltd (US), AgJunction (Canada), Trimble Inc. (US), Deere & Company. (US), Mothive (US), CropX inc. (US), Ceres Imaging, Inc (US), GAMAYA (Switzerland), AgriData Incorporated. (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US), Aker Solutions (Norway), and others.

By Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse Farming

Others

By Delivery Model

Local/Web Based

Cloud Based

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS).

Service Provider

By System Integrators

Managed Service Providers

Farm Operation Services

Data Services

Analytics Services

Assisted Professional Service Providers

Supply Chain Management Services

Climate Information Services

Others

By Connectivity Service Providers

Maintenance

Upgradation and Support Service Providers

By Application

Precision Farming

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

By Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

By Livestock Monitoring

Feeding Management

Heat Stress Management

Milk Harvesting

Breeding Management

Animal Comfort Management

Behaviour Monitoring and Management

Others

By Fish Farming

Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

Feeding Management

Water Quality Management

Others

Smart Greenhouse Farming

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Management

Yield Monitoring

Water and Fertilizer Management

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

