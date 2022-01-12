Agriculture Adjuvant Market Size to reach US $5.0Bn by 2028 | CAGR 5.9% Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Agriculture Adjuvant Market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 5.9% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD $ 5.0Bn by 2028



LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America dominates; Asia Pacific registers fastest growing CAGR for Agriculture Adjuvant Market. North America dominated the agricultural adjuvant market in 2020 and is expected to do so throughout the forecast period. The United States dominated in North America, contributing to overall market growth. Favorable government support boosts country-level growth in the agriculture adjuvant market, which is ultimately responsible for overall market growth. Because adjuvant do not have pesticide properties (they do not control the pest), they do not need to be registered with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This is one of the most important factors contributing to the overall growth of the agricultural adjuvant market. Apart from that, the high utilization of agricultural adjuvant in Canadian markets fuels market growth, as Canadian crop farms account for 69% herbicides, 15% insecticides, and 23% fungicides. This acts as a stimulant for the eventual growth of the North America regional market, which is ultimately responsible for market growth overall.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to have the fastest growing CAGR in the agriculture adjuvant market. As globalization progressed, it became necessary for countries in the APAC to harmonize their pesticide regulatory management in order to stay ahead and competitive in the international marketplace, improve trade, and protect their population and the environment from low-quality, highly hazardous pesticides. With such notable developments, it ultimately boosts the growth of the APAC regional market, contributing to the overall growth of the agriculture adjuvant market.

COVID-19 impact on global agriculture adjuvant market

According to an International Labor Organization report, the pandemic had a negative impact on labor-intensive crop production and processing due to labor shortages and a temporary halt in production. Furthermore, the pandemic had a negative impact on the livelihoods of millions of plantation workers in developing countries engaged in export-oriented, labor-intensive agricultural production. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 era, agricultural experiences had the highest incidence of working poverty. A quarter of the workers in the sector live in extreme poverty. Despite playing an important role in natural economies, providing a link to global agricultural production and trade structures, and feeding the world, many agricultural workers and their families face poverty and food insecurity.

Segmental Outlook

The global agricultural adjuvant market is segmented based on function, application, formulation, adoption stage, and crop type. Based on function, the market is segmented as activator adjuvant and utility adjuvant. Based on activator adjuvant, the market is sub segmented as surfactants and oil adjuvant. By utility adjuvant, it is further segmented as compatibility agents, buffers/acidifiers, antifoam agents, water conditioning agents, drift control agents, and others. Furthermore, application segment is segregated as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and among others. By formulation, the market is classified into suspension concentrate and emulsifiable concentrate. Adoption stage is bifurcated into tank-mix and in-formulation. Crop-type is segmented as cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and other crops.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are Clariant AG, AlzChem Group AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Wilbur-Ellis Company Inc., Brandt Consolidated, Inc., BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, and among others

Some of the key observations regarding agriculture adjuvant industry include:

In March 2020, Clariant AG announced collaboration with Floreon-Transforming Packaging Limited to expand the performance properties and market potential of biopolymers while maintaining environmental benefits. Clarian's collaboration with Floreon, along with Clarian’s EcoCircle, constitutes a corporate-wide initiative that supports the transition from a one-way plastics value chain to a circular plastic economy, with contributions from the entire value chain.





In March 2021, FMC Corporation, a pioneer in agricultural science, collaborated with another sustainable agriculture solutions and product provider named UPL Ltd to increase access of "Rynaxypyr" active to crop growers worldwide and increase manufacturing capacity of this critical molecule.

