Agricultural Textiles Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

Major players in the market are Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton Industries, Meyabond, Capatex, Neo Corp International, Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens CoLtd, Tama Group, Hebei Aining Import and Export CoLtd, Garware Technical Fibres Limited, TenCate Industrial Fabrics, Mogul Nonwoven, KARATZIS SA, B & V Agro Irrigation Co India, Rishi Technical Services Pvt Ltd, ACE Geosynthetics, CTM Technical Textiles Limited and Parry Enterprises India Limited.

The global agricultural textiles market is expected to grow from $10.04 billion in 2021 to $10.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The agricultural textiles market is expected to reach $14.22 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.



The agricultural textiles market consists of sales of agricultural textiles products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in agriculture, horticulture, and floriculture to cover animals, provide shade, weeds, and insect control, and lengthen the growing season for agricultural and also in the fishing industry. Agricultural textiles refer to the woven, nonwoven, and knit materials known for bio-degradability, UV resistance, and toxicity resistance, employed in horticultural and agricultural applications.



The main types of agricultural textiles market products are fishing nets, anti-hail nets, bird protection nets, mulch mats, shade nets, and other products.Fishing nets are used to catch fish.



Fishing nets refer to the meshes that are created by knotting a relatively thin thread.The types are weaving and woven, and nonwoven.



The various fiber materials used are nylon, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, natural fibers, biodegradable synthetic fibers, and other fiber material. The applications are agriculture, horticulture and floriculture, aquaculture, other application



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the agricultural textiles market in 2021. The regions covered in the agricultural textiles market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in demand for agricultural products is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural textile market going forward.Agricultural products refer to any agricultural commodity or product, whether raw or processed, that includes any commodity or product that is derived from livestock.



Agricultural textiles are used to protect agricultural products from birds and insects, and they also help give shade to plants, which helps to increase their yield. For instance, according to the food and agriculture organization of the US, in June 2022, increased wheat demand in Africa is anticipated to lift the continent’s wheat purchases to 54.0 million tons in 2022–23, which increased by 2.6 million tons (5%) from 2021 to 22. However, globally, the demand for rice increased significantly in 2022, by 3%, with volumes exchanged across the world forecast at 53.1 million tons. Furthermore, according to Harvard Business Review, a management magazine published by Harvard Business Publishing Food demand is expected to increase anywhere from 59% to 98% by 2050. Therefore, the rise in demand for agricultural products is driving the growth of the agricultural textile market.



New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in agricultural textiles.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as Agrolys flame-retardant (FR) groundcover, a new variety of woven halogen-free groundcover.



For instance, in September 2020, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, a Belgium-based manufacturer of woven polypropylene fabrics, introduced the Agrolys flame-retardant (FR) groundcover.The unique product is a woven halogen-free ground cover that is compliant with the Class 1 NTA 8825 norm for fire safety.



The product is for use in greenhouses where a white ground cover is highly light-reflective.As a result, they stimulate the growth or coloration of fruit, vegetables, herbs, flowers, and plants.



The increased diffuse light coming from the ground boosts crop productivity and quality. Agrolys is fully safe for humans because it contains no halogens, and its flame-retardant qualities significantly reduce the spread of fire and smoke in an emergency. This product further satisfies both the NFPA 701 National Fire Protection Standards and the ENT13501-1 Class B S1 smoke containment standards.



In April 2021, Solmax, a Canada-based manufacturer of geosynthetics acquired TenCate Geosynthetics for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps Solmax to expand its product offering in sectors of civil engineering, road infrastructure, hydraulic, and environmental works.



TenCate Geosynthetics is a US-based manufacturer of products for agricultural, recreational and specialty markets.



The countries covered in the agricultural textiles market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The agricultural textiles market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides agricultural textiles market statistics, including agricultural textiles industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an agricultural textiles market share, detailed agricultural textiles market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the agricultural textiles industry. This agricultural textiles market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

