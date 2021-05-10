Agricultural fair coming to Tiny this fall

Tiny Township's agricultural community could soon have a platform to display its history and tradition.

A zoning bylaw amendment application submitted by Donald Stubbs seeks the changes to allow for a three-day fall fair, to be held Sept. 10 - 12, on his property located on Crossland Road and Concession Road 3 West.

The property owner and his spokesman Michael Mead were at a recent public planning meeting.

"Agricultural fairs have been a height of rural life in Ontario for almost 200 years," said Mead, reading from a prepared statement. "In the second year of a pandemic, the Ontario Association of Agricultural Societies is recognizing its 175th year of supporting Ontario's agricultural base and the fairs that celebrate that way of life. Tiny Township is largely a rural township with a long and varied history of agriculture that deserves to be explored and put on display."

COVID permitting, he said, the intention with the event is to feature the following elements: livestock, agriculture equipment, local produce, food, local crafts, local history displays, associations and service providers along with musical entertainment.

Where the township's director of planning informed council that the correspondence received was mostly in support of the move, one letter from neighbours was in opposition.

"We (Carol and Jerry Scott) oppose the passing of this amendment," said the letter, part of the meeting agenda. "As noted; Mr. Stubbs hosted an event 'Farm Fresh' in 2017 which took place without any input from neighbouring properties. We found out through an advertisement.

"We complained to the township offices regarding this event; both before the event and afterwards," continues the letter. "We were told the music was going to be in a tent and would not be an issue. We ended up needing to call the bylaw after hours when the loud music continued into late evening."

Story continues

Mead responded to the letter during the meeting.

"The 2017 event that took place required a bylaw amendment that was approved by council," he said. "That approval would have required the notification of area residents as a matter of due diligence. It's my understanding that the music at that event was located in a tent, which was located 700 metres from the front of the Scott residence."

Mead admitted he knew a noise bylaw complaint had been made with Tiny's bylaw enforcement department, however, he added, he hadn't been informed of any other such complaints around the event.

"The Scott property was not the closest residential property to the Farm Fresh event," continued Mead. "Based on Google Maps, there are five other residential properties closer to the Farm Fresh tent location."

He said he believed the basis of the complaint is largely subjective.

"Excessive noise to one person is not excessive to another," Mead said. "In light of the fact that five other properties that are all closer to the source do not appear to have registered complaints, supports this view."

He noted that under the current proposed amendment the sound source will be just under a kilometre away from the Scott property in a natural downward slope that will deflect sound up and separating it from the residents' property by a large stand of trees.

Council members seemed unperturbed by the noise complaint.

"Good for you for tackling the event," said Coun. Cindy Hastings. "I think it fits with what we want to do in the municipality."

Coun. Tony Mintoff also thought it was a worthwhile initiative.

"It's great for the area," he said. "It helps everyone understand the agricultural aspects of our community. And I don't see any downsides to it at all."

Mayor George Cornell was also on board.

"Agriculture is key to the Township of Tiny," he said. "We've done a few things to promote that side of things. Good luck."

Planning director Shawn Persaud said the chief bylaw enforcement officer has advised that the event would be subject to the business licensing bylaw. The fire chief has advised that a fire safety plan for the event will also need to be crafted.

The Severn Sound Environmental Association source water protection risk management officer also wrote in to indicate that the organization has no objections from a source water perspective, he added. Simcoe County's planning department also doesn't have any objections, said Persaud, however, the transportation and engineering department suggests a temporary entrance permit for each proposed entrance from the roadway for the event.

As well, he said Tiny resident Pierre Paul Maurice had written in to support the application.

Persaud said the matter will be brought back as a staff report for discussion at a council meeting in May.

Mehreen Shahid, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com