Agricultural Biotechnology Global Market to Reach $88.9 Billion by 2030: Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes the Agriculture Sector
Global Market for Agricultural Biotechnology
Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Agricultural Biotechnology estimated at US$43.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$35.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tissue Culture segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Agricultural Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
