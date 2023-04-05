Agricultural Biotechnology Global Market to Reach $88.9 Billion by 2030: Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes the Agriculture Sector

Company Logo

Global Market for Agricultural Biotechnology

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Agricultural Biotechnology estimated at US$43.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$35.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tissue Culture segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Agricultural Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

Certis USA LLC

Dow AgroSciences LLC

DuPont Pioneer

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Monsanto Company

Performance Plants Inc.

Syngenta AG

Valent BioSciences Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 263 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $43.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $88.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Widening Gap between Food Demand and Production Raises Significance of Agricultural Biotechnology

Opportunity Indicators in a Nutshell

Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth in the Agricultural Biotech Market

Highlights

Significant Benefits of GM Crops Augur Well for Market Growth

Biotech Cropland Worldwide - An Overview

Developed Regions Lead GM Crop Cultivation, Developing Regions Promise Future Growth

Barriers to Expansion of Biotechnology in Agriculture Industry

Bt. Cotton: Adoption All Set to Increase Further in the Coming Years

Robust R&D Pipeline to Play a Pivotal Role in Adoption of Bt. Cotton

Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption of GM Crops

Biopesticides: Natural Attributes Spur Global Demand

Developed Countries: Leading Consumers of Biopesticides

Biopesticides - A Crucial Component for Implementing Integrated Pest Management

Explosive Growth in Organic Farming Augurs Well for Biopesticides Market

Lack of Familiarity & Negative Perceptions Hinder Uptake of Biopesticides among Farmers

Biopesticide Regulations in the US and Europe

Agricultural Biotechnology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Security - An Opportunity Generator

Rising Demand for Biofuels: Positive Implications for GM Crops Market

Introduction of Bt Cotton and Bt Brinjal Enhance Agricultural Production

IRRI Working to Develop Stress-Tolerant Rice Variants

Advent of Insect Resistant Crops Fuel Growth for Agriculture Industry

Global Reservations Persist in Acknowledging Benefits of GM Crops

Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes Agriculture Sector

Development of New Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Gathers Steam

Advanced Farming Techniques for Increasing Agricultural Yields

Misuse of Indigenous Resources of Developing Countries: A Cause of Concern

Educating Consumers - Need of the Hour

Synthetic Biology - A Brief Review

Synthetic Biology: Prediction Becoming Reality

Biostimulants: Growing Interest in Organic Food to Propel Growth

Need for Sustainable Agriculture - Key Growth Driver

Lack of Thorough Research Impedes Growth in Biostimulants Market

Need for Paradigm Shift in Grower Mindset Regarding Biostimulants

The Road Ahead

Sales of Non-GMO products to Register Impressive Growth

Public-Private Sector Partnerships Gain Importance

Protection of Intellectual Property Demands High Attention

Challenges Aplenty for Agricultural Biotechnology in Developing Nations

Dearth of Competent Leadership

Insufficient Financial Support for R&D

Lack of Scientific and Technological Infrastructure

Insufficient Expertise and Human Resources

Safety Issues

Ethical Issues

Lack of Regulatory Framework

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

