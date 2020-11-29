Agri Reforms Have Fulfilled Farmers’ Demands: Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about farmers on his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, 29 November, amid the ongoing farmers’ protest in New Delhi. He said that the agriculture reforms has brought new opportunities to farmers, and they have bestowed new rights upon them.

“Recent improvements have opened new doors of opportunities for farmers,” the PM said. “For a long time, farmers have had demands and those demands were promised to be fulfilled by political parties, those demands have been fulfilled now.”

“After a lot of thought and deliberations, the Indian Parliament gave agricultural reforms a legal basis,” he further stated.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Agri Reforms Have Fulfilled Farmers’ Demands: Modi on Mann ki BaatLangar for Cops, Protesters: Images of Hope at Farmers Protest . Read more on India by The Quint.