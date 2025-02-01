Man Utd star set for shock move to Aston Villa





Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is on the brink of a surprising loan move to Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old has agreed personal terms with Villa, as revealed by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Villa have agreed to pay a loan fee while shouldering most of Rashford’s hefty salary.

They will also have an option to buy the England international in the summer.

Manager Ruben Amorim has accused Rashford of not displaying full commitment during training sessions.

The forward stunned fans by openly expressing his desire to leave the club, sending shockwaves through the United fanbase.

He has not featured for United since being dropped by Amorim for the Manchester derby on December 12.

Villa recently offloaded Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr for a whopping £64 million.

With funds at their disposal, they stand to gain significantly from adding Rashford’s firepower to their squad.

Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly ‘a big fan of him‘ and is actively pushing to sign him.

Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown interest in securing the forward this month.

Rashford’s dream destination was Barcelona but they are unable to sign him due to financial constraints.

He rose through the ranks of United, making an impressive 426 appearances for the club.

His early promise was quickly recognised, earning him the iconic number 10 jersey as a reward for his outstanding potential.

Rashford scored 30 goals in the 2022-23 season, marking what seemed like a breakthrough in his career.

However, he struggled to maintain consistency and has looked like he has fallen out f love with football over the past year.

