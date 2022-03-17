Agra Ventures Issues Shares as Regular Payment of Partial Amount of Interest on Debt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, announces that its Board of Directors has approved the Company’s issuance of 26,698 common shares (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of approximately $1.04 per Share as payment of the portion of the quarterly amount of interest due in Shares on a loan entered into in December of 2020. All Shares issued will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Agra Ventures Ltd.

Agra Ventures is a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. The company is dedicated to the cultivation, distribution and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products worldwide. Agra Ventures’ primary asset in Canada is Boundary Bay Cannabis located in Delta, BC, which is one of the largest cannabis greenhouse facilities focused on the cost-optimized cultivation of high-potency cannabis. Abroad, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active product distribution operations in Germany and is fully licensed in the United Kingdom.

