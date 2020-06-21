Agora Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , June 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Agora, Inc. ("Agora"), a real-time engagement API provider, today announced the launch of an initial public offering of 17,500,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing four Class A ordinary shares of Agora. Agora also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,625,000 ADSs to cover overallotments. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per ADS. Agora has applied to list its ADSs representing Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "API."

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities will act as the lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Needham & Company will act as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, via telephone: 1-917-606-8487, or via email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, via email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

