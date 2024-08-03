Agony for Max Whitlock as career ends with fourth-place finish in pommel

Max Whitlock missed out on a medal in a high quality final - PA/Peter Byrne

Max Whitlock’s gymnastics career ended with a reminder of how cruel this sport can be.

After his back-to-back gold medals on pommel horse in Rio and Tokyo, Whitlock was knocked into fourth position by some spectacular routines from his rivals.

Whitlock’s own performance scored an impressive 15.200. This might have been expected to claim a medal, when you consider that it equalled the highest scores from Friday’s qualifying event.

Placed second in the running order, he had gone for broke with his most difficult routine. This was a natural response to the daunting 15.433 posted by the first performer, Kazakstan’s Nariman Kurbanov.

But there was inevitably a risk entailed in the decision, and Whitlock paid the price when he allowed his legs to split apart late in a demanding sequence of moves that included his trademark “flares”.

The final pommel horse routine of Max Whitlock's career.



A trailblazer on the apparatus.



🎥 @BBCSport #Paris2024pic.twitter.com/k4uTvfultL — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 3, 2024

That would have probably cost him 0.3 of a mark and made the difference between second place and fourth.

Whatever Whitlock had done, he probably wouldn’t have beaten the impeccable Rhys McClenaghan – the Irish world champion on this apparatus, who notched a monster score of 15.533 to take gold.

Earlier, Jake Jarman had claimed Britain’s first gymnastics medal of these Games when he won bronze with an exceptional floor routine.

More to follow...

05:41 PM BST

Whitlock reacts

It is very raw at the moment and I would have loved for it to end in a better way here in Paris. But I do not want anyone to look at the way I am feeling now and think that it is a reflection of my career, I am so proud standing here today. It was a challenge getting here. I could have quit after Tokyo and I decided to come back. I think giving yourself a good shot, giving yourself the opportunity to go forward rather than quitting out of fear of failure. I am proud to be here. Of course I would have wanted for it to end better but my decision to come here was not based on the outcome. It was based on just being here at my fourth Olympics and to have that fourth Olympics in my journey. It is gutting and disappointing, of course it is, but I am proud. I am done now, I am not a gymnast any longer. I have done my final routine and I can be very happy.

05:28 PM BST

Beth Tweddle, London 2012 bronze medallist, reacts

That pommel final was incredible. We knew it was going to be tough but literally every gymnast gave it their all, upping their difficulty and matching it in the execution. We have seen Rhys McClenaghan grow and become double world champion and now to add Olympic title is huge.

Rhys McClenaghan celebrates winning the men's pommel final - Getty Images/David Fitzgerald

05:19 PM BST

Whitlock finishes 4th, victory for Ireland’s McCleanaghan

Take a bow Rhys McClenaghan. He had to come up with something special and he did. It’s Ireland’s first ever gymnastics medal at an Olympic Games. And redemption after falling at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rhys McCleanaghan 15.533 Nariman Kurbanov 15.433 Stephen Nedoroscik 15.300 Max Whitlock 15.200 Oleg Verniaiev 14.966 Takaaki Sugino 14.933 Woong Hur 14.300 Loran de Munck 13.733

McClenaghan goes into the lead! 👏



The Team Ireland gymnast pulls off a huge routine on the pommel horse! #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/el8d4Dc4aU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 3, 2024

05:15 PM BST

Men’s pommel horse: South Korea’s Woong Hur

Hur is our last gymnast of the competition. And he crumbles under the pressure after losing his shape and hitting the horse. Like De Munck earlier, Hur is allowed to finish and he does so in style. But he is distraught at the end of that.

He scores 14.300. He’s in tears but it is joy for Ireland and McCleanaghan.

05:11 PM BST

Men’s pommel horse: Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev

Verniaiev suffers a leg wobble at the end of a great routine. That might prove costly for him.

And the judges give him 14.966.

05:09 PM BST

‘It’s a cruel sport’

No medal for Max Whitlock in his final event. It’s a cruel sport! I would never have guessed that he would score 15.200 - equalling the joint-highest score from qualifying - and not take a medal. But the other three in front of him have all been note-perfect and Whitlock, despite an arguably more spectacular routine, did split his legs at the crucial moment.

05:08 PM BST

Men’s pommel horse: Japan’s Takaaki Sugino

To my untrained eye that was brilliant by Sugino. He nailed that. Quick hands, stayed balance, great composure and finished securely.

And he scores 14.933. Which is good enough for fifth place. The quality in this final has been so high.

05:04 PM BST

Men’s pommel horse: USA’s Stephen Nedoroscik

The US pommel champion. Qualified second. He’s opted for a difficult routine that is full of flair and originality. He is nicknamed ‘Superman’ and the American fans in the crowd think he’s produced something special.

And the judges agree, giving him a score of 15.300. That means Whitlock has been bumped down to fourth and out of the medals.

05:00 PM BST

As it stands

Rhys McCleanaghan 15.533 Nariman Kurbanov 15.433 Max Whitlock 15.200 Loran de Munck 13.733

04:57 PM BST

Men’s pommel horse: Ireland’s Rhys McCleanaghan

McCleanaghan is the world champion and produces a world class display, rising to the occasion. And finishes in style.

He scores 15.533. And is the new leader.

04:54 PM BST

‘Without that single error, he might have won’

A heartfelt hug for Max Whitlock with his coach Scott Hann after the final routine of his glorious career. It was a crowd-pleaser, with those big flares.

But he split his legs apart at one point and it’s not going to be gold. Without that single error, he might have won.

04:53 PM BST

Men’s pommel horse: Netherlands’ Loran de Munck

De Munck starts well but hits the horse and loses control. That’s his hopes of a medal over. He is allowed to finish and receives a warm reaction from the crowd.

He scores 13.733.

04:51 PM BST

Men’s pommel horse: Britain’s Max Whitlock

This is the last routine of Whitlock’s career. He’s gone for a difficult move. A little leg separation. He went all out for it and gave it everything. It is going to be tight.

And the judges give him a score of 15.200. No gold today.

04:46 PM BST

Men’s pommel horse: Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov

Kurbanov is first off. Great balance and control as he moves around the horse and lands cleanly. Very well done.

She scores 15.433. That’s a medal-contending score. Highest score we’ve seen at the Olympics.

04:43 PM BST

Time for Whitlock

The Briton is bidding for his third gold medal in the pommel horse. He goes second so will have a long wait to know if he’s a medalist.

04:36 PM BST

Biles’ seventh gold medal...

And her 10th Olympic medal overall:

Rio 2016: Four golds, one bronze.

Tokyo 2020: One silver, one bronze.

Paris 2024: Three gold.

04:30 PM BST

Watch: How Biles became the new Olympic vault champion

04:26 PM BST

Final result

Simone Biles 15.300 Rebeca Andrade 14.966 Jade Carey 14.466 Chang Ok An 14.246 Valentina Georgieva 13.983 Elsabeth Black 13.933 Seojeong Yeo 13.416 Shallon Olsen 13.366

04:22 PM BST

Biles wins vault final

Gold No 3 for Biles as she cruises to victory. A low key reaction as though it was another day in the office when it was anything but.

A sensational performance by the American.

04:19 PM BST

Women’s vault final: Jade Carey

Nice start by Carey which earns an applause from Biles. One and half twist and a secure landing. She scores 14.733. Another good vault could get her a medal.

Clean effort by Carey and she scores 14.466 to claim bronze.

04:15 PM BST

Women’s vault final: South Korea’s Seojeong Yeo

A slight grimace from Yeo after her knees buckle on landing. That will have hurt her chances. She scores 14.166. The judges have been kind there.

On her second, Yeo struggles on the landing again, ending on her knees. She scores 13.416.

04:10 PM BST

Women’s vault final: Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade

Andrade strikes back. Anything Biles can do, Andrade can do just as well. A superb routine and the crowd feel it. Perfect technique. She scores 15.100.

Two and a half twist, secure landing. The difficult score is 1.0 down on Biles and that proves to be the difference and she finishes on 14.966. She moves into silver position with two more to come.

04:05 PM BST

Women’s vault final: Canada’s Elsabeth Black

Perfect landing by Black. Arguably the best of the event so far. Full twist, good timing, heels together and finishes right down the middle. She scores 14.100.

On her next vault, Black plays it safe, one and a half twist, doesn’t get the landing quite right but it’s OK. And she finishes on 13.933.

04:01 PM BST

‘Quite the thrill to be in the arena’

Quite the thrill to be in the arena for Simone Biles’s double Yurchenko with pike. Difficulty of 6.4 and execution of 15.4. She takes one step back on landing but that was super-clean. And then a Cheng with huge air.

Her coach Laurent Landi punches the air with both fists after both vaults. We’re halfway through the vault final and Biles is ahead of the competition by more than a mark.

Simone Biles competes in the women's vault final - Getty Images/Loic Venance

03:56 PM BST

Women’s vault final: USA’s Simone Biles

The crowd rises for Biles. Oh wow. That was huge. And she likes it. Beaming smile as she walks away. Incredible speed, two and a half twist and a good landing. She hits the ‘Biles II’ and scores 15.700. That will be tough to beat.

On her second, Biles hits another stunning routine. Smooth as you like. She has laid down a real marker. And she scores 15.300.

03:52 PM BST

Women’s vault final: Canada’s Shallon Olsen

A difficult vault is attempted and unfortunately, she loses a bit of control and lands awkwardly. She scores 14.100 which is decent.

Oh dear. Olsen’s feet buckle and lands on her knees. Her hands slip on the vault which costs her dearly and she scores 13.366.

Time for Biles...

03:46 PM BST

Women’s vault final: North Korea’s Chang Ok An

Chang performs the same routine as Georgieva and lands with ease. She scores 14.066 for it.

On the second she hits a half turn, a straight somersault with a one and half twist. Lands cleanly. She scores 14.216 and becomes the new leader.

03:42 PM BST

Women’s vault final: Bulgaria’s Valentina Georgieva

The action resumes and Georgieva is first up in the women’s vault. The gymnasts have two attempts and the average is taken.

Double twist and a backflip on the first. She scores 14.100. One and a half twist and she aces the landing. Good effort that.

Her final score is 13.983.

03:34 PM BST

Whitehouse reacts

That was probably the best floor final I’ve ever witnessed and going up last as well, I had all the pressure off me. I gave it everything and I really enjoyed it out there. I just came here trying to enjoy it really. I’m European champion and I knew I was capable today of being the champion here but it wasn’t meant to be. It’s been such a crazy experience, and I’m still so young, I’ve got many more to come hopefully, and I’ve just enjoyed every single second. I can see the competition there, I know where I can be and it’s given me a lot of inspiration to go back and keep working.

Did you feel that your score was too low?

I was down on my difficulty score because I landed my second tumble lower than 90 degrees so they take quite a lot of marks off for that so I was way down on difficulty.

03:30 PM BST

Double delight for Yulo

The joy on Yulo’s face is evident as he collects his gold medal. But also Filipino property company Megaworld Corporation vowed to give every gold medalist a new two-bedroom home inside its 50-hectare McKinley Hill township in Taguig City.

Well played sir!

03:21 PM BST

WATCH: The routine that won bronze for Jarman

A great routine from Team GB's Jake Jarman earns him a score of 14.933 and he's currently in bronze medal position! #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/rplg23pPIP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 3, 2024

03:17 PM BST

Final results

Carlos Edriel Yulo 15.000 Artem Dolgopyat 14.966 Jake Jarman 14.933 Illia Kovtun 14.533 Milad Karimi 14.500 Luke Whitehouse 14.466 Rayderley Zapata 14.333 Boheng Zhang 13.933

03:11 PM BST

Jarman claims men’s floor bronze

Relief for Jarman as he holds on for a bronze medal. Yulo makes history for the Philippines.

Carlos Edriel Yulo 15.000 Artem Dolgopyat 14.966 Jake Jarman 14.933

Carlos Edriel Yulo is the Olympic champion - Getty Images /Naomi Baker

03:09 PM BST

Men’s floor final: Britain’s Luke Whitehouse

Final gymnast to go is Whitehouse. A couple of lovely tumbles. Very precise finishes and a triple twist to finish.

An anxious wait. It is 14.466 and that’s only enough for sixth. He can’t believe it and looks distraught. I think that was a very harsh score.

03:08 PM BST

‘A couple of shaky landings there’

Jarman has delivered a really tough routine, lots of triple twists - even a three and a half. Looks like he’s on for a possible bronze. A couple of shaky landings there, especially on the triple-twisting double-back somersault on the opening pass, which probably cost him a tenth of a mark. He’s down on his qualifying score by a tiny fraction: a 30th of a mark.

03:05 PM BST

Men’s floor final: Ukraine’s Illia Kovtun

Kovtun is probably the tallest gymnast in this competition but he shows great grace and showmanship to ends on a secure landing.

The camera cuts to Jarman, who looks worried. His bronze might be in danger.

Kovtun scores 14.533. Britain are guaranteed a medal.

03:01 PM BST

Medal positions as it stands

Carlos Edriel Yulo 15.000 Artem Dolgopyat 14.966 Jake Jarman 14.933

03:00 PM BST

Men’s floor final: Britain’s Jake Jarman

Slight stumble on his first triple twist. He needs to control his landings. I don’t he will be getting gold with this.

3 and a half twist to finish. He walks away and seems to know he didn’t get that quite right.

And the judges give him a score of 14.933. He is in third as it stands.

02:57 PM BST

Men’s floor final: Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi

Classy routine by a stylish gymnast. This should put him in medal contention. And he scores 14.500 to put him in third.

Next up, GB’s Jarman...

02:54 PM BST

Current standings

Carlos Edriel Yulo 15.000 Artem Dolgopyat 14.966 Rayderley Zapata 14.333 Boheng Zhang 13.933

02:52 PM BST

Men’s floor final: China’s Boheng Zhang

Yulo’s score has upped the pressure on those to come. Big mistake by Zhang as he lands out of the floor on his first landing.

He is playing catch up now but needs something special to get a medal finish. He shows his flexibility in a splits and in his final tumble he staggers slightly.

He scores 13.933.

02:47 PM BST

Men’s floor final: Philippines’ Carlos Edriel Yulo

Very impressive routine. So secure in his technique. Textbook stuff. He could be close to 15 here.

He scores 15.000 and goes into the lead.

02:45 PM BST

Men’s floor final: Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat

Full twist in a double pike. Shows front control in his landings. He is giving the full show in his 70 seconds.

The world champion ends with a backward finish to big cheers. His score is to come.

14.966. That’s a good score and a statement to the rest of the competitors.

02:44 PM BST

‘A solid opening routine’

We’re underway in the men’s floor final, and Rayderley Zapata of Spain has delivered a solid opening routine. Judging hold-up as there’s a suspicion of a foot out of bounds on the landing of the final double-layout, and he eventually loses a tenth of a mark in a score of 14.333. Britain’s Jake Jarman qualified in first with 14.966.

02:40 PM BST

Men’s floor final: Spain’s Rayderley Zapata

The crowd love his routine and he is very pleased. No mistakes to my eye, clean landings and his score is to come.

There is a tense wait, the crowd start a rhythmic clap and he scores 14.333.

02:26 PM BST

Olympic gymnastics

Hello and welcome to coverage from the gymnastics with Jake Jarman, Luke Whitehouse, Max Whitlock and Simone Biles among the athletes in action.

Jarman and Luke Whitehouse are first up in the men’s floor final and will be looking to bounce back from falling short in men’s all-around final earlier this week.

Jarman said: “It was amazing to be out there in the final group and even though I didn’t medal, it was a great experience.

“It is going to help a tonne for my individual finals. To be able to get out there again and not have to wait for a week will help keep the momentum going and I can’t wait to do it again.”

American sensation Biles then competes in the vault and targeting her third gold medal of the Games. But she faces a tough challenge from Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, the defending Olympic champion in the event.

Andrade has already edged Biles in a major competition, when Biles fell on her Yurchenko double pike in the vault final at last year’s world championships, losing to Andrade by two-tenths of a point.

That is then followed by Whitlock on the pommel horse. He is the double defending champion and eyeing an historic third straight gold on the apparatus.

He already has a fourth-place finish in the Olympic men’s team final and says he is feeling confident.

“I can take a lot of confidence from that today because that was a big routine - the highest difficulty, the highest risk factor and the highest chance of getting the big score,” said Whitlock.

“I’m pleased with my routine. There’s some errors in there that I can try to clean up, hopefully in time for the pommel final, but I’m happy. There is one routine left to do in my whole career and I’m looking forward to it.”