Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (NYSE:AEM) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.40 per share on 15th of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Agnico Eagle Mines' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 68.2% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 82% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Agnico Eagle Mines might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Agnico Eagle Mines has been growing its earnings per share at 7.1% a year over the past five years. However, the payout ratio is very high, not leaving much room for growth of the dividend in the future.

Agnico Eagle Mines' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Agnico Eagle Mines' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Agnico Eagle Mines (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

