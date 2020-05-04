Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2020, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 17, 2020, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Dr. Leanne M. Baker 152,767,482 17,753,370 170,520,852 89.59% 10.41% Sean Boyd 168,800,729 1,720,373 170,521,102 98.99% 1.01% Martine A. Celej 167,887,655 2,633,447 170,521,102 98.46% 1.54% Robert J. Gemmell 169,405,381 1,115,471 170,520,852 99.35% 0.65% Mel Leiderman 155,616,683 14,904,419 170,521,102 91.26% 8.74% Deborah McCombe 170,375,691 145,411 170,521,102 99.91% 0.09% James D. Nasso 166,146,541 4,374,311 170,520,852 97.43% 2.57% Dr. Sean Riley 170,352,119 168,983 170,521,102 99.90% 0.10% J. Merfyn Roberts 165,605,792 4,915,310 170,521,102 97.12% 2.88% Jamie C. Sokalsky 165,974,970 4,545,882 170,520,852 97.33% 2.67%

Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

