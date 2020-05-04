Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2020, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 17, 2020, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes
Total Votes
Percentage
Percentage
Dr. Leanne M. Baker
152,767,482
17,753,370
170,520,852
89.59%
10.41%
Sean Boyd
168,800,729
1,720,373
170,521,102
98.99%
1.01%
Martine A. Celej
167,887,655
2,633,447
170,521,102
98.46%
1.54%
Robert J. Gemmell
169,405,381
1,115,471
170,520,852
99.35%
0.65%
Mel Leiderman
155,616,683
14,904,419
170,521,102
91.26%
8.74%
Deborah McCombe
170,375,691
145,411
170,521,102
99.91%
0.09%
James D. Nasso
166,146,541
4,374,311
170,520,852
97.43%
2.57%
Dr. Sean Riley
170,352,119
168,983
170,521,102
99.90%
0.10%
J. Merfyn Roberts
165,605,792
4,915,310
170,521,102
97.12%
2.88%
Jamie C. Sokalsky
165,974,970
4,545,882
170,520,852
97.33%
2.67%
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.
About Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its operating mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden. Agnico Eagle and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.
