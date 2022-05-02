AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE BY TSX OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

·7 min read

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of Agnico Eagle's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

Under the NCIB, Agnico Eagle may purchase for cancellation, on the open market at its discretion, during the period commencing on May 4, 2022 and ending on the earlier of May 3, 2023 and the completion of purchases under the NCIB, up to the lesser of 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Agnico Eagle ("Common Shares") and that number of Common Shares that can be purchased by Agnico Eagle under the NCIB for an aggregate purchase price, excluding commissions, of not more than $500,000,000 subject to the normal terms and limitations of such bids. Based on the closing share price of $55.85 on April 28, 2022, 8,952,551 Common Shares would be purchasable under the NCIB, representing approximately 1.96% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of April 28, 2022. As of April 28, 2022, Agnico Eagle had 455,706,160 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Daily purchases on the TSX under the NCIB will be limited to 341,828 Common Shares, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 1,367,311 on the TSX for six months ending March 31, 2022. The actual number of Common Shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the management of Agnico Eagle, subject to applicable law and the rules of the TSX. Purchases under the NCIB are expected to be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange and alternative trading systems in Canada or the United States, at prevailing market prices. The NCIB will be funded using Agnico Eagle's existing cash resources, and any Common Shares repurchased by Agnico Eagle under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Agnico Eagle believes that the NCIB will provide a flexible tool as part of Agnico Eagle's overall capital allocation program and objectives, while generating value for shareholders. Decisions regarding any future repurchases will depend on certain factors, such as market conditions, share price and other opportunities to invest capital for growth. Agnico Eagle may elect to suspend or discontinue share repurchases at any time, in accordance with applicable laws.

Agnico Eagle has established an automatic share purchase plan in connection with its NCIB to facilitate the purchase of Common Shares during times when Agnico Eagle would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Common Shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed black-out periods. Before entering a black-out period, Agnico Eagle may, but is not required to, instruct the broker to make purchases under the NCIB based on parameters set by Agnico Eagle in accordance with the share purchase plan, TSX rules and applicable securities laws. The plan has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented effective May 9, 2022.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States and Colombia. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at May 2, 2022. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms. In particular, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Agnico Eagle's intention to commence the NCIB and the timing, methods and quantity of any purchases of Common Shares under the NCIB, the availability of cash for repurchases of Common Shares under the NCIB, compliance with applicable laws and regulations pertaining to the NCIB, Agnico Eagle's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following assumptions made as at the date of this news release: that governments, Agnico Eagle or others do not take additional measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise that, individually or in the aggregate, materially affect Agnico Eagle's ability to operate its business; that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development, expansion and the ramp up of operations at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction supplies will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; the availability and sources of capital; operating costs, ongoing utilization and future expansions, the ability to reach required commercial agreements, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment.

Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included in this news release. These risks include, but are not limited to: the extent and manner to which COVID-19, and measures taken by governments, Agnico Eagle or others to attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, may affect Agnico Eagle, whether directly or indirectly; the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; mining risks; community protests, including by First Nations groups; governmental and environmental regulation; the behavior of the financial markets, including the volatility of Agnico Eagle's stock price; and certain other risks set out in Agnico Eagle's public disclosure documents. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect Agnico Eagle's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see Agnico Eagle's Annual Information Form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, each filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as Agnico Eagle's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on a forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-announces-acceptance-by-tsx-of-normal-course-issuer-bid-301536876.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c8678.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl