Who was Agnès Varda? Google Doodle celebrates French director

(AFP/Getty Images)

Google Doodle has decided to pay tribute to Agnés Varda in a colourful doodle of a young filmmaker smiling at an older version of herself.

Google chose to honor her on Wednesday, December 13 because she was given an honorary Lifetime Achievement Award by the European Film Academy on this day in 2014.

On March 29, 2019, at the age of 90, she passed away at home from cancer-related complications, according to a statement from her family at the time.

But who is Varda and what are some of her best known films?

Who was Agnès Varda?

Varda was a photographer, artist, filmmaker, and a founder of the renowned New Wave movement in France.

She directed over 40 films, features and documentaries, exploring the complexity of being human.

Varda was born in Ixelles, Belgium, in May 1928. When she was twelve years old, her family relocated to Sète, France.

Before starting to work as a photographer at the Théâtre National Populaire in Paris, she studied art history and photography there.

La Pointe Courte, her debut feature-length film (1955), anticipated the New Wave in its early years by balancing debates in the form of a documentary with fiction.

As a self-described feminist, she also utilised her films to highlight stories of women. One such picture is her 1977 release L'une chante, l'autre pas, which Google defines as a "feminist musical".

Over the years, her rich and varied style has been acknowledged with several esteemed honours. These include nominations for the Oscar and Lumières Awards for Visages Villages (Faces Places), a Golden Lion for Sans toit ni loi (Vagabond), a César Award for Les Plages d'Agnès (The Beaches of Agnés), and an Honorary Oscar for her lifetime achievements in film.

She was also one of 343 French women who signed a manifesto endorsing the legalisation of abortions and openly acknowledging that they had previously had abortions.

She resided in Los Angeles from 1968 to 1970 before returning there for an additional two years in 1979. It's interesting to note that she's known for being the first filmmaker to show interest in Harrison Ford, the actor who is now a legend.

Varda was eager to explore new territories and genres, and she shot her films in a variety of places, including Cuba, Iran, the US, and her home countries of Belgium and France.