Agmo Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:AGMO) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may consider Agmo Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AGMO) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 33x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Agmo Holdings Berhad has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Agmo Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

Agmo Holdings Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 67%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 105% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 1.1% per year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 9.5% per annum, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's alarming that Agmo Holdings Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Agmo Holdings Berhad's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Agmo Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings are highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

