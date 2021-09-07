AGM Statement
ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421
At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 7 September 2021, the following resolutions were passed:
Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
Against
No
Description
% Votes Cast
1
To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021
99.97%
0.03%
2
To approve the Directors’ remuneration report
98.89%
1.11%
3
To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company
97.66%
2.34%
4
To re-elect John Kerr as a Director of the Company
97.07%
2.93%
5
To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company
97.82%
2.18%
6
To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company
99.65%
0.35%
7
To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
98.52%
1.48%
8
To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
99.62%
0.38%
9
Authority to allot shares
99.42%
0.58%
10
Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
96.29%
3.71%
11
Authority to purchase own shares
98.50%
1.50%
12
Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve
99.49%
0.51%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.
7 September 2021
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850