AGM Statement

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC
·2 min read

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

AGM STATEMENT

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 7 September 2021, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)

Against

No

Description

% Votes Cast

1

To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021

99.97%

0.03%

2

To approve the Directors’ remuneration report

98.89%

1.11%

3

To re-elect Richard Glover as a Director of the Company

97.66%

2.34%

4

To re-elect John Kerr as a Director of the Company

97.07%

2.93%

5

To re-elect Ann Berresford as a Director of the Company

97.82%

2.18%

6

To re-elect Richard Wilson as a Director of the Company

99.65%

0.35%

7

To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company

98.52%

1.48%

8

To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration

99.62%

0.38%

9

Authority to allot shares

99.42%

0.58%

10

Authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights

96.29%

3.71%

11

Authority to purchase own shares

98.50%

1.50%

12

Cancellation of share premium and capital redemption reserve

99.49%

0.51%

Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 to 12 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions received from shareholders and a recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.

7 September 2021

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories