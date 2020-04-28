Update on the AGM

MONTREAL, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2020 / Amex Exploration Inc. ("Amex or the Company") (AMX.V)(MX0.F)(AMXEF) is pleased to announce that the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders taking place on May 4, 2020, at 10:30 am (EST), will be accessible to all shareholders via Webcast. To attend, please register using the link https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYoce-urT0rGdzVU0TSe5nkawxJbsEmB4u6 at least 60 minutes before the scheduled start of the meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with access instructions. You can also contact the Corporation at info@amexexploration.com for more information.

Following the business of the meeting, a brief presentation will take place during which management will discuss the past year's performance and its plans moving forward. Shareholders will also be given the opportunity to ask questions of management.

In compliance with the current government orders and guidelines aimed at ensuring public safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, please be advised that Amex may be required to refuse entry to the shareholders at the scheduled meeting location. We thank our shareholders for not presenting themselves at the meeting location or appointing any proxyholder to do so. Only those directors or officers, as necessary for the proper conduct of the meeting, will be in attendance.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Your vote is important, please be sure to vote in advance of the meeting prior to the 10:30 am deadline on May 1, 2020, as no voting will take place during the meeting. We remind shareholders that votes can be cast online at www.astvotemyproxy.com or by telephone, toll free in Canada and US 1-888-489-7352 and mailed to AST Trust Company (Canada) P.O. Box 721 Agincourt, ON M1S 0A1. You may also fax your proxy to 416-368-2502 or toll free in Canada and the US to 1-866-781-3111 or scan and email to proxyvote@astfinancial.com. To vote by Internet or telephone you will need the control number found on your proxy form. Please contact the Company or AST if you have any questions on the voting process and need assistance. All meeting materials, including the management information circular and undated notice of meeting are available at www.sedar.com.

Story continues

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec and Ontario. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and Ontario.

For further information please contact:

Victor Cantore

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amex Exploration: 514-866-8209

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Amex Exploration Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/587275/Update-on-the-AGM



