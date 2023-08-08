Aggressive animal call leads cops to tiny monkey hiding under truck, Texas police say

Officers responding to an aggressive animal call in Houston were surprised to find a tiny monkey hiding under a pickup truck, Texas police told news outlets.

The call came in to Houston police at about 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 7 from a neighborhood on the city’s southeast side, police told KTRK.

Soon after arriving at the scene, officers learned that a loose monkey bit someone in the area, the station reported. The monkey was also bitten by a dog, at which point it went into hiding, police told the outlet.

“We go under the truck and there is a monkey hanging from the axles of the truck and he looked pretty beat up,” HPD officer Jesse Rodriguez told the station.

After getting a closer look at the monkey, the officers decided to call in help from the city’s animal shelter, KHOU reported.

“It was probably already in fighting mode, so we didn’t want to put ourselves out and get bit by a monkey,” HPD Officer Isaiah Velazquez told the outlet. “It’s a pretty rare one to have.”

Animal control officials captured the monkey from its hiding place using a leash, covered it with a blanket and transported it away, police told KPRC.

Investigators were unable to get in touch with the owner of the monkey, the outlet reported.

The animal received treatment for its injuries and was placed in the care of a wildlife center in League City, a suburb of Houston, according to the station.

