Agfa’s inkjet printing solutions conquer five Pinnacle Product Awards

Agfa sets a record as five of its inkjet printing solutions received a Pinnacle Product award from PRINTING United Alliance. The Pinnacle Product Awards recognize products that improve or advance the printing industry with exceptional contributions in quality, capability, and productivity.

Carlstadt, NJ, USA / Mortsel, Belgium – September 26, 2022

The fact that we outperformed competitors in every major print category that we play in, is a testament to our dedication to deliver innovative technology with superior performance and reliability to print service providers. We are extremely honored to receive this recognition”, said Vincent Wille, President of Digital Print and Chemicals at Agfa.

The following Agfa products won top honors:

  • Avinci CX3200 – category RTR dye-sublimation on textile (more than $100k)
    This new 3.2 meter wide textile printer produces vibrant high-quality prints on a wide range of polyester-based fabrics for indoor or outdoor soft signage, interior decoration, and fashion items. It’s capability to print both directly to fabric and to transfer paper results in a wide applications scope. The new Avinci 110 sublimation inks offer deep blacks and brilliant reds that people are looking for in a dye-sublimation printer.

  • Jeti Tauro H3300 UHS LED – category UV hybrid/flatbed high-volume production
    Agfa’s Ultra High Speed ‘beast’ is a heavy-duty, ruggedly built hybrid 130” printer geared to extreme workloads and 24/7 printing of outstanding quality with the lowest ink consumption. For the highest efficiency and convenience, it features multiple automation options, including automatic loading and unloading.

  • Jeti Tauro H3300 UHS LED with MRTR & backlit camera – category automation equipment
    The master roll-to-roll configuration of Agfa’s fastest Tauro printer tackles rolls of up to 1500 pounds, and features automated double-sided roll printing – even in a dual-roll setup. The integrated camera system reads QR codes, generated by the user interface of the printer, to identify the exact location of the image and adjust the print position at the start of every job, ensuring front-to-back accuracy of +/-3mm over 300 feet, at speeds up to 9688 ft²/h.

  • Jeti Tauro H3300 HS LED varnish – category UV /latex hybrid (more than $500k)
    With the introduction of varnish printing (either spot or flood) at up to 807 ft²/h, the latest member of Agfa’s heavy-duty hybrid inkjet printerfamily gives corrugated cardboard displays and paper a high-gloss finish as well as a protective layer.

  • Jeti Tauro H2500 LED + Light Black – category UV/latex Hybrid ($100k – $500k)
    The 100” inch version of the hybrid Jeti Tauro printer family features six colors. Next to the standard CMYKcm setup with light cyan and magenta, users can now also opt for a CMYKck configuration with light black ink instead of magenta. Light black ink provides image smoothness and a superior tonal range with stable neutrals – a must for high-end brands looking to show off their products in the best possible way – yet also allows for maximum grey component replacement, which decreases ink consumption up to 15% without compromising on image quality.

The PRINTING United Alliance hands out the Pinnacle awards to solutions from its member suppliers that are available for sale in the marketplace. Each entry is reviewed and scored by an independent panel of industry experts. The jury commented on Agfa’s submission: “The detailed reporting provided with the target print was phenomenal.”

Agfa is no stranger to this prestigious competition, having won 16 awards since its first submission in 2014. “Digital printing is one of the three main focus areas of the Agfa Group,” stated Tom Cloots, Director of Industrial Inkjet. “The recent acquisition of Inca Digital Printing, which has strengthened our position in the digital printing markets with high-speed systems for both sign & display and packaging printing, underlines our long-term commitment to the digital printing industry, as does our continued investment in ink and software development. The fact that we now take home five of these coveted awards pays tribute to the dedication and hard work of our teams and to the quality and level of excellence our inkjet solutions deliver to our customers.”

Besides the Jeti Tauro H3300 with MRTR & backlit camera, and the Avinci CX3200, the Inca OnsetX3 HS will also be showcased at Agfa’s booth (C8130) at Printing United (Las Vegas Convention Center, October 19-21). All systems are available for worldwide delivery, along with matching workflow software and inks.

