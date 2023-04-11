AGFA HealthCare Joins the AWS Partner Network

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / AGFA HealthCare, a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging solutions, is proud to announce that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to scale up the global availability of AGFA Enterprise Imaging (AGFA EI) VNA and XERO® Universal Viewer on the cloud. The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

At HIMSS23, visitors can discover how AGFA HealthCare is working with AWS to allow healthcare networks across the globe to outsource data protection and security responsibilities and keep the VNA's scalability elastic.

The scalability of the cloud VNA can help AGFA HealthCare's customers improve the predictability of costs and control, especially not having to deal with infrastructure and storage and end-of-life issues, while supporting evolving needs in terms of changing image volumes or the health system's growth through acquisitions and mergers.

Simplified in-house IT administration reduces IT burdens.

"Joining the AWS Partner Network allows us to leverage a wealth of programs, expertise and resources to build technical solutions that keep us in the forefront of meeting the ongoing IT needs of our customers globally. The explosion in medical imaging data requires new solutions for handling, storing and protecting data, while making it seamlessly available to the people who need it," says Nathalie McCaughley, President, AGFA HealthCare.

"By supporting our EI VNA and XERO Universal Viewer on the cloud with AWS, we can help health systems to face their imaging challenges, including the difficulties of managing data protection and security, ensuring that infrastructure remains scalable, attracting and retaining skilled IT talents, and predicting costs," added Mark Burgess, President North America, AGFA HealthCare.

Secure data availability with predictable costs

By simplifying image data management and consolidating even the most isolated data, while reducing storage, archiving and back-up costs, the AGFA EI VNA offers health systems and hospitals true business transformation opportunities. The AGFA HealthCare XERO Universal Viewer, which delivers an HTML5-based zero footprint user interface and seamless Single Sign On (SSO) integration capabilities, enables the imaging data to be accessed and shared across the enterprise, even if the on-premises PACS goes down.

Hosting the AGFA EI VNA and XERO Universal Viewer on AWS helps to close the infrastructure gap in the health system's image management, further enhancing data availability and delivering world-class security, while making costs more predictable and simplifying in-house IT administration. Furthermore, as the image volume increases or the health system expands, the VNA delivers the needed elasticity and scalability.

As an APN member, AGFA HealthCare joins a global network of 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, support customer successes, and deliver value for mutual customers.

Discover how AGFA HealthCare is working with AWS to help your organization close the infrastructure gap in your organizations' image management at HIMSS23, booth #1902, Chicago.

Join AGFA HealthCare in the AWS Theater (Booth #2056) on April 19 at HIMSS23 to learn how to Create the Community Health Record for Imaging. Learn how the AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging VNA and XERO® platform on AWS creates a real-time federated imaging health record across distributed and affiliated health providers. Also, please stop by for our Belgian Beer Tasting, Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 4:00 PM.

About AGFA HealthCare

AGFA HealthCare supports leading healthcare providers to maximize their use of patient imaging across the enterprise-wide continuum of care. The company's Enterprise Imaging Platform delivers clinically efficient, scalable, and sustainable imaging data management. From seamless integration and customizable workflows to cross-team collaboration and AI-powered automation, providers can deliver on business objectives and achieve organizational goals - all while enhancing productivity and keeping clinicians focused on what matters most: diagnosis and treatment for patients. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com, Agfa HealthCare News Section and follow us on LinkedIn.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. XERO is a registered trademark of Agfa HealthCare N.V. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon Web Services and AWS are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

