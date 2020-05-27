How ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Survived 7 Seasons as the ‘Black Sheep’ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Agents of SHIELD” begins its final mission on Wednesday and will wrap up seven seasons of existing almost exclusively on the periphery of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When it first debuted in 2013, “SHIELD” was supposed to mark the MCU’s arrival to the small screen. After all, it starred Clark Gregg, reprising his role as Phil Coulson and the first season featured cameo appearances by Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Despite Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb’s often-stated assurance, “It’s all connected,” the connection between the films and TV shows often felt tenuous. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” even introduced a conspiracy that seemed to threaten the premise of “Agents of SHIELD.” “I think that’s pretty clear we’re the black sheep of the Marvel Universe,” actress Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson aka “Quake,” told TheWrap. “I think everyone was aware of the fact that we were supposed to be one thing when we started. Because we are so tied into the cinematic universe, there are so many different properties that [the writers] really had to side-step around.” Also Read: Marc Guggenheim to Write Sony Marvel Project 'Jackpot' Bennet, who has been among the most outspoken...

