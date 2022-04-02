Agent: Howard, Dolphins spent over year working on new deal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The agent for Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard said Saturday that the Pro Bowler’s record-setting extension with the team was the culmination of more than a year’s worth of talks on the topic.

Howard and the Dolphins agreed on a five-year restructuring that includes nearly $51 million in new money. It came with about $39 million left on his existing contract, which had to be reworked last summer as well after he requested a trade.

“To be able to get the Dolphins to go against conventional wisdom and add value to a deal with four seasons remaining was unheard of itself,” agent David Canter said Saturday. “That the organization allowed us to reconstruct his entire contract and add record-shattering money to the deal is beyond our imagination.”

Canter said the new deal was discussed “thousands of times over hundreds of hours." The agreement was finalized Friday.

Howard didn’t have any interceptions in his first 18 NFL games. He’s had 27 interceptions in 54 games since, including a league-high 10 in 2020.

