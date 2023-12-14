Agent fees: Clubs spend record £702m for international deals in 2023

Declan Rice left West Ham for Arsenal for an initial £100m in July

English teams account for almost a third of a record $888m (£702m) spent on agents' fees in international transfers in 2023, says a Fifa report.

The figure represents an increase of 43% on the $623m (£493m) spent in 2022 and surpasses the previous record of $655m (£518m) from 2019.

English clubs were the biggest spenders this year with $280m (£221m).

More than $1m (£790,000) was spent on agents' fees in women's football for the first time.

The Football Agents in International Transfers report says there were a record 3,353 international deals this year.

It excludes domestic transfers such as Declan Rice's move from West Ham to Arsenal and Moises Caicedo leaving Brighton for Chelsea.

Harry Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich for £86m and Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in for £89m.

The report shows clubs in Europe accounted for 87% of spending on agents in 2023.

Clubs in the Saudi Pro League spent $86m (£68m), with Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez among the players to move.

South Korea had the greatest share of outgoing transfers, with agents involved with selling clubs in the K League making up 32% of the total spent.

Women's clubs spent almost $1.4m (£1.1m) on agents in a record 125 transfers.