‘Agencycore’, anyone? How to recreate the timeless Parisian style from Call My Agent!

(Netflix/Getty)

Everyone wants to look French. At least, they do if they are remotely interested in fashion. Chic, minimal and crucially, insouciant, the signature French aesthetic is perhaps the most mythologised, with countless books, films, and YouTube videos on the subject, all promising eager fashion fans that they, too, can dress like a French woman with their astute guidance. The irony, of course, is that they can’t, because the appeal of French style is that it is effortless. If you try too hard – or try at all – you’re sullied off as just another frenzied Francophile: croissant in one hand, Eiffel Tower keyring in the other.

Thank goodness, then, for Call My Agent!, the hit Netflix comedy about a Paris talent firm that has nothing at all to do with fashion other than the fact that it’s French, which inevitably means that fashion plays a starring role. Not in the “Breton stripes and berets” kind of way – head to YouTube for that – but in the classically French “yes, I look very stylish all of the time but we never have to discuss it” kind of way. This makes it the perfect programme for fashion fans, with every character offering a unique set of looks that are slick, sophisticated, and authentically French.

From Andrea’s androgynous suiting to Arlette’s costume jewellery, every character’s signature look is like something out of the pages of French Vogue. Here’s how you can recreate them without looking like a cliche – and hopefully you’ll never have to Google “how to look more French” again.

Andréa Martel

Reiss blazer: £95, Equipment silk shirt: £125, Russell and Bromley boots: £295, Larsson and Jennings watch: £159.Netflix/Call My Agent

Andréa is the fulcrum around which Call My Agent!’s narrative spins. Acerbic, straight-talking, and sexually liberated, she is one of the show’s shrewdest characters. And that’s reflected in her wardrobe.

Day-to-day, you’ll find Andréa pinballing around the ASK offices, Cappucino in tow, in an array of razor-sharp tailored suits. Think dark blazers, often with satin or velvet lapels, paired with loose-fitting collared shirts and skinny jeans.

Story continues

Complete the look with some gold accessories and Andréa’s signature pointed stiletto boots. If you’re looking for a pop of colour, try switching the black boots out for a vivid scarlet pair that will pack as much of a punch as Andréa’s witty one-liners.

Arlette Azémar

Alice & Olivia blazer: £297, Toast shift dress: £100, Butler and Wilson crystal brooch: £78.Netflix/Call My Agent

Arlette is the dark sartorial horse of Call My Agent! The 80-year-old agent is rarely seen out of a simple but slick shift dress-and-blazer combo. Pallette wise, think navy blues, olive greens and black for the dress and rich jewel shades for the blazer, such as merlot and burgundy.

Her most reliable accessory might be her pet dog, the wily Jean Gabin, but Arlette is also always seen draped in extravagant costume jewels.

From bohemian beaded necklaces to gaudy vintage brooches, more is always more when it comes to emulating Arlette’s accessories. Take note.

Noemie Leclerc

Monki cardigan: £30, Rixo dress: £117, YSL lipstick: £25, Jimmy Choo flats.Netflix/Call My Agent

Call My Agent! might be a universe full of celebrities and stars, but Noemie is its sunshine. The whipsmart agent’s assistant is full of vim and flair, both in terms of her character and the way she dresses.

With her penchant for vibrant florals and feminine frocks with low-cut necklines, hers is a unique aesthetic in the programme, which is dominated by dark shades and minimal silhouettes.

Noemie is never not wearing bright colours and almost always tops of her outfits with a slick of red lipstick and belts to cinch in her waist. “C’est super”, as the character herself would say.

Sofia Leprince

Monica Vinader bangle: £225, Charlotte Tillbury lipstick: £25, Russell and Bromley stilettos: £225, Gauge81 jumpsuit: £310.Netflix/Call My Agent

Sofia has one of the most seismic trajectories in the series, going from agency receptionist to becoming a talented actor who, in the third season, is nominated for a prestigious César Award.

This journey is reflected in her style evolution, which takes her from simple ensembles comprising skinny jeans and slouchy jumpers to high-fashion featuring bias cuts and spiky stilettos.

We love the look she wears to the award ceremony in season four: a classic jumpsuit with flared trousers and a swish of nude lipstick. Perfection.

Catherine Barneville

Jill Sander skirt: £790, Maje cashmere cardigan: £189, Stone and Strand earrings: £210.Netflix/Call My Agent

Catherine might not be a main character in the series - she is the wife of agent Mathias - but she certainly has a starring role when it comes to her wardrobe.

While, like Andrea, Catherine favours a suit and shirt, she is most frequently seen slipping into a fitted pencil skirt while coddled in some sort of cashmere cardigan.

Accessories include (but are not limited to) dainty gold necklaces, statement hoop earrings, and, occasionally, a glass of red wine. Bordeaux, we suspect.

Read More

How lockdown brought back a cult Noughties trend