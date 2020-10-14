Ageas sells its share in UK motor, home JV to Tesco Bank

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Belgian insurance group Ageas is pictured at the company's headquarters in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - Ageas <AGES.BR> said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its majority stake in Tesco Underwriting Ltd to joint venture partner Tesco Bank for 104 million pounds.

The UK-based partnership, which focused on motor and household insurance, was set up in 2009 and extended for a seven-year term in 2014. It had a book value of 100 million euros as of end-June, Ageas said in a statement.

Ageas said the sale, which would allow it to focus on its core business including its broker partnerships, is expected to generate a capital gain of around 9 million euros and have a 3% positive impact on its solvency position.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals.







