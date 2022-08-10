Ageas reports first half-year results 2022
The strong commercial start continued across the business
Excelling on all operating targets
Interim dividend of EUR 1.5 per share
Key Figures
Result
Inflows
Operating Performance
Balance Sheet
A complete overview of the figures and comparison with previous year can be found on page 5 of this press release and on the Ageas website. Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release.
Impact24 -- Non-financial and Sustainability Achievements
Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas:
“ I am very pleased that we are building further on the positive start we made at the beginning of this year with an exceptionally strong second quarter. Both operationally and commercially, we performed very well across regions and product lines. Also notable is the post-covid sales momentum in most Asian countries.
Thanks to the solid underlying performance in both Europe and the non-controlled partnerships in Asia, reflected in improving Life margins and a strong combined ratio, we feel confident in confirming the outlook of EUR 1 billion net profit for 2022.
Our strong capital position and free capital generation allows us to strengthen the growth commitment we made for our dividend under Impact 24, and consequently we are happy to announce today an interim dividend of EUR 1.5 per share for our shareholders.
Ageas continues to perform well in terms of its core business, and at the same time it is taking important steps in living up to its non-financial commitments under Impact24 in the field of sustainability, climate and health and wellbeing. “
